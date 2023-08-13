Drag queen story time event for children funded by Welsh government

The Drag Queen Story Hour event took place in Cardiff Central Library last summer - Twitter

Welsh government funding was used to pay for a controversial drag queen event for children, The Telegraph can reveal.

Cardiff Central Library became a scene of protest last year when the city’s council hosted the Drag Queen Story Hour Tour, whose events have provoked a backlash from some campaigners concerned that they “sexualise children”.

The Telegraph can reveal that funding from the devolved Welsh Labour administration was used to pay for the controversial event.

Top-down funding came from its £7 million Summer Of Fun scheme, which was intended to promote children and young people’s “social, emotional, mental and physical wellbeing” over the summer of 2022.

The Welsh Government stipulated that funding should be allocated based on certain conditions, including prioriting “marginalised groups”, with guidance for applicants adding: “We want to celebrate diversity and move to eliminate inequality in all its forms”.

Guidance also stated that the Summer Of Fun should provide “age-appropriate activities”.

Cardiff’s Labour council had £170,000 of Summer of Fun funding to allocate locally, according to council documentaries, and used an undisclosed sum to pay for a Drag Queen Story Hour event held at Cardiff Central Library in August 2022.

The event hosted by Aida H Dee, the drag persona of performer Sab Samuel, was booked amid concerns raised by parents elsewhere in the UK that Drag Queen Story Hour was “highly inappropriate”.

A flyer promoting the controversial drag queen reading event - Twitter

The Family Education Trust had previously cautioned against what it termed “wholesale indoctrination” for children who might be experiencing confusion regarding their gender, and issued letters of protest against Drag Queen Story Hour Tour events across the country.

The event in Cardiff went ahead, and demonstrators outside the library protested against what they alleged was the “sexualising” of children.

Cardiff Council and the Welsh Government have refused to divulge how much was spent on the controversial Drag Story Hour event, citing commercial sensitivities.

The council confirmed to The Telegraph that “monies used were part of an existing grant to support children’s activities via Welsh Government”.

The use of public funding has drawn criticism from Laura Anne Jones, the Welsh Tories’ shadow education minister, who told The Telegraph: “It’s extremely concerning that taxpayers’ money is being used in this manner.

“It is completely unnecessary and inappropriate for young children to be exposed to this kind of event, let alone it be funded by Welsh Labour.

“Taxpayers and children deserve far better than having money spent on indoctrination through a highly sexualised event, under the guise of promoting mental health and well-being.”

Samuel said at the time of the Story Hour that the event contained no sexual content, adding that it was “depressing” that “hateful people” had attempted to stop it.

Aida H Dee, the drag stage name of Sab Samuel, said it was ‘depressing’ that ‘hateful people’ had attempted to stop it - Instagram

Samuel’s subsequent event at Tate Britain sparked protests requiring a police cordon, and an invite to lecture 11-year-olds at Lewis School Pengam, 17 miles north of Cardiff, about the practice and “queerness” faced criticism from campaigners.

Details of the use of public funds in Cardiff came after The Telegraph revealed that gendered pronouns are to be purged from official documentation by the Arts Council of Wales.

The taxpayer-funded body responsible for supporting the arts on behalf of the devolved administration is set to remove male and female pronouns such as “he/him” and “she/her” from official documentation.

In place of gendered pronouns, the Arts Council will use the gender-neutral pronouns “they/them”.

The policy was launched after the Welsh government rolled out an LGBTQ+ Action Plan for Wales, which pledged to ensure public bodies were “sensitive to gendered language”.

Samuel said: “Drag Queen Story Hour is a family theatre show. If the Welsh Conservatives find me sexy dressed up in a loose ‘Abba’ style rainbow glitter jumpsuit and a large fun wig, then that’s more of a reflection on their interests than my own.

“In fact, if the Conservatives are coming out and saying they find Aida The Storytime Drag Queen sexy, then fair play. But please don’t come to my family show ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ when you claim to find me sexy because that would just be weird. Stop sexualising me please. Thank you.”

Feedback from families ‘very positive’

A Cardiff Council spokesman said: “The council organised a range of events and activities as part of its Summer Of Fun programme last year, to bring enjoyment to children and young people in the city after the challenges of the pandemic.

“As a diverse and inclusive capital city and as part of the programme, we were pleased to welcome the Drag Queen Story Hour to our Central Library Hub.

“This was a ticketed performance and all parents attending were aware of the nature of the event. The session was very entertaining and age-appropriate, using stories to promote a message of tolerance and celebrate diversity. The feedback we received from families was very positive.”