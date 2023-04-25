DraftNetwork breaks down four best fits for Derick Hall

The NFL draft is this week, which means that several former Tigers will get to call a franchise home.

The four most popular names surrounding Auburn’s place in the NFL draft are RB Tank Bigsby, DL Colby Wooden, LB Owen Pappoe, and EDGE Derick Hall.

A recent piece by DraftNetwork highlighted the four best fits for Derick Hall ahead of this week’s draft. The situation ranges from teams that need an immediate starter at EDGE, or places that Hall can go in order to learn the speed of the NFL, thus improving his talent as a player.

Here’s a breakdown of which four NFL franchises are best suited for Derick Hall ahead of this week’s draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Steelers picks:

Round 1, Pick 17

Round 2, Pick 32 (From Bears)

Round 2, Pick 49

Round 3, Pick 80

Round 4, Pick 120

Round 7, Pick 241 (From Vikings via Broncos)

Round 7, Pick 251 (From Rams)

What DraftNetwork says: The Steelers need more juice off the edge. While T.J. Watt will continue to challenge for DPOY awards as long as he’s healthy, Hall’s ability to reestablish the line of scrimmage would free up space for Watt on the other side. Alex Highsmith remains in town, but you can never have enough guys that understand how to push the pocket. If Hall is able to finetune his repertoire, he’ll have success for a long time.

For more Steelers news, check out Steelers Wire.

New Orleans Saints

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Saints picks:

Round 1, Pick 29 (from Broncos via Dolphins and 49ers)

Round 2, Pick 40

Round 3, Pick 71

Round 4, Pick 115

Round 5, Pick 146

Round 5, Pick 165 (from Philadelphia)

Round 7, Pick 227

Round 7, Pick 257*

*Compensatory selections

What DraftNetwork says: Cam Jordan is still chugging along, but the team fell flat on Marcus Davenport and the Payton Turner experiment doesn’t look to be going well, either. An advanced run defender that has no issue setting the edge, Hall learning under Jordan will raise his performance ceiling quickly.

For more on the Saints, check out Saints Wire.

Story continues

Los Angeles Rams

Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Rams picks:

Round 2, Pick 36

Round 3, Pick 69

Round 3, Pick 77 (from Dolphins)

Round 5, Pick 167*

Round 5, Pick 171*

Round 5, Pick 177*

Round 6, Pick 182

Round 6, Pick 189 (from GB)

Round 6, Pick 191 (from TEN)

Round 7, Pick 223

Round 7, Pick 234

*Compensatory selection

What DraftNetwork says: Going from hero to zero has been the story of the last 14 months for Los Angeles after winning the Super Bowl. Seemingly every core member of the roster is gone, and talent is needed in waves. Hall is an add both toward the now and for future campaigns.

For more Rams news, check out Rams Wire.

New York Giants

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Giants picks:

Round 1, Pick 25

Round 2, Pick 57

Round 3, Pick 89

Round 4, Pick 128

Round 5, Pick 160

Round 5, Pick 172*

Round 6, Pick 209 (From Chiefs)

Round 7, Pick 240 (From Ravens)

Round 7, Pick 243

Round 7, Pick 254*

*Compensatory selection

What DraftNetwork says: With Dexter Lawrence, Leonard Williams, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Azeez Ojulari already on the roster, throwing Hall into the mix as a rotational piece could see him thrive from day one. In a potentially dominant defensive front, Hall could serve as a DPR or compete for snaps over Ojulari in camp this summer. Hall is extremely nuanced in maneuvering his way around the pocket and is rarely muscled away from bodies in the ground game. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale would have a field day with Hall along his front four.

For more Giants news, check out Giants Wire.

Final thoughts

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Derick Hall was a valuable piece to Auburn’s defense during his college days, and he will be valuable to an NFL franchise as well. There are plenty of teams that need an EDGE rusher, and he has been linked to teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in mock drafts over the last several weeks.

Based on the teams above, and which picks set up the best, I see Hall heading to the west coast and being an important block in the Rams’ rebuilding efforts.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire