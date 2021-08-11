DraftKings took a big bet on the Jets to make it to the Super Bowl

The AFC has at least nine serious contenders for only seven playoff spots. The Jets are not one of those teams.

At least one person believes that the Jets are the team in the AFC.

The DraftKings sportsbook has taken a bet for the bizarrely specific amount of $2,751.03 on the Jets to win the AFC Championship. If it happens, the bettor gets $209,078.28.

It won’t happen. It won’t. The Jets may be moving in the right direction, but they’re not good enough to navigate a conference that includes the Bills, Patriots, Browns, Ravens, Steelers, Titans, Colts, Chiefs, and Chargers.

But, hey, if it happens I’ll eat my words. And whoever placed that bet will be eating whatever he or she wants to eat. More than two hundred thousand dollars worth of it.

