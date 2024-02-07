DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale is newest attraction at WM Phoenix Open

Perhaps a bit quietly last October, the DraftKings Sportsbook at TPC Scottsdale opened its doors for business. But this week, the shiny facility located steps away from the 18th hole at the Stadium Course is on full display for the thousands that will fill the grounds at the WM Phoenix Open.

The sports book is open and taking bets, while giving golf and sports fans several big screen TVs and both indoor and outdoor seating space as the newest permanent structure at this year's tournament.

One unique feature of the building is that the TVs and lounge areas are similar in appearance and quantity both inside and outside.

A central bar extends in the indoor and outdoor space of the restaurant portion.

"We knew we had plans to build the bricks-and-mortar location, you know, but we weren't sure exactly what it was going to look like when we first entered into that commitment," said Johnny Avello, DraftKings director of Race and Sportsbook Operations. "But this one even turned out better than with my expectations. I couldn't think of a better layout than to have, you know, the outdoors, indoors and the bar for your customer who just wants to come in and have a cocktail. And as far as the betting's concerned, we've seen tremendous growth down here in Arizona."

Construction on the building began in May 2022 and the sportsbook opened on Oct. 20, 2023. It is 13,000 square feet with 32 betting kiosks, six betting windows and 3,400 square feet of video walls.

Soon after sports betting became legal in Arizona, Avello and DraftKings came out to Scottsdale to see the golf course, and plans were already in motion to build a sportsbook. Other licensees were doing it, from the Suns at Footprint Center to the Diamondbacks on the Chase Field plaza to eventually, the Cardinals on the Great Lawn just across the street from State Farm Stadium.

Avello called the WM Phoenix Open a must-see event for all golf fans, and his hope is that the DraftKings site can add to the experience.

"We know what the area offers. And we looked at books in Vegas, we looked at sportsbooks here and different books in other jurisdictions. So we kind of knew what we were going for," Avello said. "And so yeah, it's a good idea to go around and see what others have done."

