DraftKings Sports and Social to open bar in Columbus’ Short North

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new sports bar and restaurant with a “wagering experience” is being brought to Columbus by a sports betting and daily fantasy company.

DraftKings Sports & Social will open on Thursday, May 9, in the former Melt space at 840 N. High St. in the Short North. The venue is a collaboration between DraftKings and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment — the group behind the recently opened PBR Cowboy Bar in Easton.

“Together with Live! Hospitality & Entertainment, we have created a premier entertainment, sports and dining destination for fans and fun-seekers to enjoy,” said Michael Kibort, vice president of product operations at DraftKings. “Columbus is a really special city and we’re looking forward to being able to offer our customers in Ohio an exciting in-person experience with our innovative mobile sportsbook app.”

The new sports bar will be a spot to grab a beer, socialize with friends, have a bit to eat, enjoy a fun night out, or watch a game, according to a release from the venue, which has two other locations in Troy, Michigan, and Nashville, Tennessee. A scratch-made menu of elevated bar fare, a variety of monthly events and promotions, interactive social games, and a premier live sports viewing and wagering experience will be offered at the bar and restaurant.

The 5,500-square-foot bar and restaurant will have a 37-foot LED media wall and 20 additional HDTVs for watching multiple games and sporting events at once. Eligible guests will be able to use DraftKings’ mobile platforms to place bets and participate in daily fantasy sports contests.

Watch parties for Ohio State athletics, Columbus Blue Jackets, Columbus Crew, and other sporting events will be held at DraftKings Sports & Social.

