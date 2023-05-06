DraftKings sets projected win totals for every Big 12 football team

Early win total projections are out for the 2023 college football season. The numbers are consistent with what many expect for the upcoming season.

Recently we shared game-by-game predictions for the football program heading into the fall. Texas saw a 10-2 prediction with signature victories over Alabama and Oklahoma and upset losses to TCU and Iowa State. We recently discussed why TCU and Iowa State are likely upsets.

My record predictions slotted Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, TCU and BYU as primary contenders for the Big 12 crown. Kansas State and Oklahoma figure to be around 9 to 11 win teams while Texas Tech, TCU, BYU, Kansas and Baylor stand as wild card picks to win the conference.

Here’s a look at the national view on where Big 12 teams land in conference hierarchy.

Texas - 9.5 wins

Texas win total is set at 9.5 despite a strong schedule that includes a nonconference road trip to Tuscaloosa. It’s within reason that the team could fall below that number as it has never won 10 regular season games since 2009. Even so, while past rosters were riddled with holes, you have to dig to find weaknesses on the 2023 squad.

Record prediction: 10-2, Big 12 championship appearance

Oklahoma - 9.5 wins

Expect Oklahoma to be improved heading into the 2023 season. The linebacker corps is elite with Dasan McCullough, Jaren Kanak and Danny Stutsman. Offensively, tight end Austin Stogner plays to Dillon Gabriel’s strength of threading the needle down the seam.

Record prediction: 9-3

Kansas State - 8.5 wins

The more I reflect on what Kansas State brings back the more confident I get in the Wildcats’ ability to defend the Big 12 title. Wide receiver Phillip Brooks and running back DJ Giddens are probably underrated as skill players for the team. The experienced line laden with seniors and super seniors should help quarterback Will Howard operate effectively.

Record prediction: 10-2, Big 12 championship appearance

TCU - 7.5 wins

TCU is going to be a force in the conference. Nevertheless, it’s easy to see the team falling off simply by virtue of success in one score games last season. The team can’t turn to quarterback Max Duggan and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley to win in crunch time this season. As we’ve noticed before, winning teams need depth, experience and continuity. Presently those are lacking in Fort Worth.

Record prediction: 8-4

Texas Tech - 7.5 wins

Texas Texas is also going to have a difficult time duplicating its 4-0 record in one score games last season. Nevertheless, the Raiders are a legitimate contender to win the conference. Wide receiver Jerand Bradley might need to be a Top 3 receiver in the conference to ensure the team makes it to a conference title game.

Record prediction: 8-4

Baylor - 7.5 wins

Baylor needs to find itself after a rough season closed with a bowl loss to Air Force. Quarterback Blake Shapen is good enough to bring the Bears back to the Big 12 championship game, while Monaray Baldwin is a tremendous explosive threat for the team. Running back Richard Reece is a player to watch after a strong freshman campaign. This group will go as far as its defense allows.

Record prediction: 7-5

Kansas - 6.5 wins

There’s a world in which the Jayhawks win 9-or-more games and make the Big 12 championship. Quarterback Jalon Daniels brings the team clutch ability while the return of 10 offensive starters makes Kansas dangerous. Like Baylor, defense will determine the team’s ceiling.

Record prediction: 7-5

Oklahoma State - 6.5 wins

Nothing Oklahoma State has accomplished this offseason inspires any confidence that the team will contend for the conference. Despite counteracting its transfer portal exodus with several new faces, more talent is leaving than is joining the team. That said, head coach Mike Gundy has made more out of less in seemingly his entire coaching career. The Cowboys will be a fascinating team to watch.

Record prediction: 6-6

UCF - 6.5 wins

If you’re looking for a sleeper team look for a team with a quarterback who can take over games. UCF might have that with quarterback John Rhys Plumlee leading the team.

Record prediction: 7-5

BYU - 6 wins

You can anticipate BYU only added to the parity in the Big 12 this year. Excellent culture paired with high upside quarterback play figures to provide a high ceiling for the team.

Record prediction: 8-4

Iowa State - 5.5 wins

Nobody is going to blink twice at the notion that Iowa State could struggle in 2023. Head coach Matt Campbell is still a proven winner and talent maximizer. Look for the Cyclones to be a tougher opponent this season.

Record prediction: 6-6

Cincinnati - 4.5 wins

There’s not much room for confidence with the Cincinnati Bearcats other than a stout defense that could be elite in the trenches. New head coach Scott Satterfield will need the unit to be great.

Record prediction: 5-7

Houston - 4.5 wins

Teams with inferior talent need to make up ground with football intelligence and emotional intelligence. We’ll see if Houston has that this season. Texas Tech quarterback transfer Donovan Smith could keep the Cougars in games.

Record prediction: 5-7

West Virginia - 4.5 wins

We’ve been vocal about the struggles the Mountaineers could have in what could be Neal Brown’s final season as head coach. However, the team surprised last season with upset wins over Oklahoma and Baylor. The tough non-conference schedule could strengthen the team as much as it could derail the team. We’ll see how Brown’s squad responds.

Record prediction: 5-7

