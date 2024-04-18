DraftKings: Colorado Avalanche most likely to win first round of playoffs

DENVER (KDVR) — With one game remaining, the Colorado Avalanche are heading to play the Winnipeg Jets in the first round of the playoffs. While the Avs lost big to the Jets last week, one sports booking site says the odds are in the Avs’ favor.

The Avs are finishing the season towards the top, which isn’t surprising after a season where Nathan MacKinnon scored three goals in seven minutes and fans threw their hats – and undergarments – on the ice, as well as Cale Makar’s first career hat trick.

As of Thursday morning, the Avs rank third in the Western Conference, just behind the Jets and neither team will be able to get enough points to change their position. While the Jets are in front of the Avs, the odds are still with Colorado.

Colorado Avalanche first-round odds

Ahead of the NHL playoffs on Saturday, DraftKings put out the odds for the winners of each first-round series.

Here are the odds, as of Thursday morning:

NHL team Moneyline odds Colorado Avalanche -135 Winnipeg Jets +115

The Avs have some of the best players in the league. Recently, the National Hockey League Players’ Association determined that Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar were considered some of the best NHL hockey players.

That said, the Avs already played the Jets recently and lost 7-0, making the upcoming series particularly interesting. Despite the Avs’ loss, the odds are still projecting the Avs to pull out the first-round win.

The NHL playoffs start on Saturday and tickets for the Avs playoffs went on sale last Wednesday.

Tickets are still available, with seats as low as $90 for the first home game at Ball Arena.

