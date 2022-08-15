Drafting the 18 best non-conference games, Stoops vs. Calipari revisited & tales of horror from Bama Rush

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

We are less than two weeks away from some actual real college football action. On today's podcast, Dan Wetzel is joined by SI's Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger to draft the 18 non-conference games they're looking forward to most. From a selection of Notre Dame games (because every Notre Dame game has the special distinction of being technically non-conference) to the rebirth of an old rivalry to Coach Prime's big spotlight game at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 1.

Later in the pod, the guys revisit the beef between Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops & basketball coach John Calipari. UK AD Mitch Barnhart weighed in and essentially told the fussing Coach Cal that if he wanted a new facility so bad, he should go out and win more games. (41:55)

Finally, Dan, Pat & Ross close out the podcast diving into the sick, twisted world of Bama Rush & why pledging to join a sorority at the University of Alabama is a carnival of horrors, treachery and suspicion.

