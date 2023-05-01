In drafting Texas A&M’s Devon Achane, the Miami Dolphins get a versatile threat that can line up anywhere on the field

If there were one word to describe the effect of the Miami Dolphins selecting Devon Achane in the 2023 NFL Draft, it would have to be “unfair.” Let’s back up that claim by diving into exactly how the former Aggie will fit in with his new NFL team.

The reactions to Achane landing with the Dolphins speak for themselves: it feels like a match made in heaven. The former Texas A&M running back’s top-tier speed unquestionably gets spoken about the most, but his 4.32 40-yard dash shouldn’t overlook the other facets of his game.

As Jimbo Fisher aptly put it, “He is an all-around football player who just happens to have world-class speed.”

While it’s clear the Dolphins have easily become the fastest team in the league with Achane joining the likes of Tyreek Hill (4.29 40-yard dash), Jaylen Waddle (4.37 40-yard dash in high school), and Raheem Mostert (4.34 40-yard dash), what has fans especially excited is Achane’s fit in Mike McDaniel’s scheme.

Achane’s speed is obvious, but his upside is that he plays a lot bigger than his size and given his skillset, he can be lined up all over the field. Whether it’s single back, shotgun, pistol, slot, screens, sweeps, or wheel routes, McDaniel can absolutely leverage the Aggie in a variety of ways. That makes him even more of a threat to opposing defenses and should help garner him valuable snaps as he transitions to playing against NFL-caliber front sevens.

There’s no better barometer than Hill, who in 2022 lined up out wide (508 snaps), in the slot (327 snaps), in the backfield (13 snaps), and inline (10 snaps) according to PFF. Waddle even split time out wide (666 snaps) and in the slot (171 snaps). Mostert, a true tailback, lined up in the backfield (467 snaps) but also saw time in the slot (58 snaps) and out wide (25 snaps).

All three of those players returned kicks for Miami last season as well, which means Achane should have no difficulty doing the same for his new team. In 2022 he lined up for 42 kick returns for the Aggies while averaging 28.5 yards per attempt, even running one back for a touchdown in Week 2 versus App State.

Will Achane have a learning curve facing NFL defensive talent? Absolutely, but the same can be said for any running back prospect making the transition. If anything, the former Aggie’s versatile skillset should seamlessly transition to the pros, while McDaniel should absolutely relish the opportunity to draw up plays for him.

Fire Achane up in all of your impending fantasy leagues, and for Aggies fans that enjoyed watching him dominate on Saturday afternoons, you can do the same next season on Sundays!

