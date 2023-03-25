Drafting a TE in the first round? Is that wise for the Cowboys?

2023 has not been kind to the tight end position. With the global economy back on track, league revenue on the rise, and new television money on the horizon, things were supposed to go better for tight ends who bet on themselves last season.

Dalton Schulz bet on himself with the Cowboys. The 26-year-old veteran played on the franchise tag in 2022 and expected to cash in big in free agency in 2023. Instead he fell into an underwhelming market and joined the likes of Mike Gesicki and Austin Hooper as tight ends who bet on themselves and didn’t see things work out the way they likely hoped.

After playing for the franchise tag amount of $10,931,000, Schultz accepted a 1-year, $9 million deal in Houston. Gesicki, who also played on the franchise tag in 2022, accepted a 1-year, $4,500,000 contract to play with the Patriots. And Hooper, who signed a one-year prove-it deal in 2022, just signed another one-year deal to play for his fourth team in the last five years.

The biggest tight-end deal of the offseason thus far went to Hayden Hurst. But Hurst’s 3-year $21,750,000 contract only amounts to $7,250,000 in AAV.

While the top tight ends in the NFL (Darren Waller, George Kittle and Travis Kelce) still command top dollar, the general value of the position is not strong around the league.

With only young and inexperienced tight ends on the roster, the Cowboys could look to inexpensive options in free agency to help fill the void left by Schultz or they could set their sights on the highly talented 2023 draft class.

Whichever route they decide, they should be mindful of what the market is telling them in order to get the most bang for their buck.

How the NFL values the tight end position

A quick way see how NFL teams value a position is to look at the way they’re paid; Franchise tag amounts are bouyed by the top tier of players but offer a nice snapshot of the situation.

Franchise tags are based on the average compensation of the five highest paid players at each respective position. Since the top-5 typically change year-to-year, the tag amounts change year-to-year, ensuring it’s up to date with trends and current values.

Story continues

The tag amount for the tight end position is set at $11,345,000 in 2023, slotting it just above kicker/punter and running back as the least valued positions in the NFL today.

The next step in the valuation of the position is surplus value. Surplus value (explained here at Pro Football Focus) looks at the value gained by having a key player contributing on a rookie deal. To find it one must calculate the difference between a rookie deal and the performance value.

Not only do TEs have a low surplus value but they don’t even peak in first round like other positions. Picking from the bottom row doesn’t pay off as well as more valuable positions do pic.twitter.com/eXUtBGJiaF — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) March 23, 2023

For instance: A high-end quarterback playing on a rookie deal offers enormous surplus value because no position is more expensive to employ than a veteran franchise QB. The savings a team gets by having a starting quarterback playing on a rookie deal is unmatched.

On the flip side, a kicker or punter playing on a rookie deal offers next to nothing in surplus value because even high performing special teams veterans are relatively low cost compared to other positions.

PFF calculated the positions and found that tight end ranks near the bottom of the list in surplus value.

What this means for rookie tight ends

Since veteran tight ends aren’t paid as much as other positions, rookie tight ends don’t offer as much as other positions do in value or savings. Even those that do perform up to high expectations, rarely, if ever, offer enough in surplus value to make them an ideal first-round pick.

A player drafted at a more valuable position would offer considerably more surplus value. Since tight end doesn’t even peak in the first round, elite players at the position are likely to be available after the first round in this ultra-deep draft class of 2023.

As the Athletic pointed out in their 2022 positional study, roughly 57.2 percent of Pro Bowl tight ends are found outside of the first round.

Over the last 10 years, only nine TEs have been drafted in the first round, indicating how little the league thinks of the position. Five of those nine have made the Pro Bowl, but just because a tight end reached Pro Bowl status doesn’t suddenly mean the surplus value argument becomes null and void. After all, it’s supposed to be easier to find Pro Bowlers at low value positions in the first round.

Obviously individual scouting matters. Dallas can’t draft a position just for the sake of drafting a position. Assuming the specific scouted player was a solid prospect, other positions will generally offer far greater value.

It’s important to point out, elite tight ends can be match-up nightmares for opponents and nearly unstoppable weapons for offenses. If a team is lucky enough to find a generational one, he can be a cheat code for the offense and a cornerstone piece to build around.

Takeaway for the Cowboys

The Cowboys were wise to play out the Schultz contract situation the way they did. The already-modest market for tight ends in 2022 cooled and veterans are settling for far less than they were once hoping.

Surplus values, which inherently stay linked to market values, suggest the tight end position is not a financially savvy investment for teams to make early in the draft and other positions offer far greater value both on the field and in the pocketbook.

Are Jake Ferguson, Sean McKeon and Peyton Hendershot up the challenge of replacing Schultz by themselves?

Maybe, but with a cold free agent market and deep draft class, there’s no reason to ask them to.

The Cowboys should be able to find a bargain veteran later in free agency and/or pick up a mid-to-late round tight end in the draft to help insulate their unproven tight end corps.

History tells us they may even strike gold and find a Pro Bowler (23.9 percent chance in Round 4 or later).

The market is telling Dallas there’s value to be had at tight end if they are willing to play the situation right. There are always exceptions to the rules but making exceptions early in a draft can be a dangerous and costly business.

The market is speaking. Are the Cowboys listening?

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire