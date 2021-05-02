Re-drafting the Steelers 2021 NFL draft
Every year I partake in a little experiment the day after the NFL draft. I go back through every pick and re-draft the Pittsburgh Steelers based on the players I would have chosen instead.
For me, this is a good way of holding myself accountable for my draft opinions. If the pick is one I like, it stays, if it isn’t, it goes. Down the line, we will find out who was right. Fans hate it and look at it as an affront to the Steelers organization. Either way works.
Here is my Steelers 2021 NFL re-draft.
First round-RB Najee Harris, Alabama
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
Given how the rest of the draft played out, getting Harris here makes a lot of sense. The pick stays.
Second round-C Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Instead of tight end Pat Freiermuth, the Steelers land their starting center for 2021 and many years past that.
Third round-OG Kendrick Green, Illinois
Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
Loved the Kendrick Green pick so he stays but instead of being the team's future center he will take over at right guard.
Fourth round-OT Dan Moore Jr., Texas A&M
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
I left the Moore pick here because I think he's a great fit as a zone-blocking tackle and would be excellent depth behind Zach Banner and Chuks Okorafor.
Fourth round-ILB Buddy Johnson, Texas A&M
(AP Photo/Chuck Burton
Another pick that stays is inside linebacker Buddy Johnson. He's got a bright future ahead of him with his athleticism and high football IQ.
Fifth round-CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State
Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Wade is a stud slot cornerback and a great fit to replace Mike Hilton.
Sixth round-DL Phil Hoskins, Kentucky
Hoskins is a great option at defensive line able to line up inside and outside and is a very good pass rusher for such a massive man.
Seventh round-EDGE Shaka Toney, Penn State
Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Getting Hoskins in the sixth pushed Quincy Roche out of the picture but the Steelers don't lose a thing getting Shaka Toney in the next round.
Seventh round-P Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
The punter stays. That is all.
