Drafting a RB: Should Cowboys focus on bell cow or complimentary piece?

The Cowboys need a running back. For as good as Tony Pollard is, the only thing separating Dallas from the Malik Davis or Ronald Jones era is a line of braided polyethylene cord used in the “TightRope” procedure Pollard underwent this past offseason.

While Pollard is expected to be back and fully healed by training camp, the fact remains he’s never had more than 200 carries in a season and he’s best used in tandem rather than as a lone workhorse.

As if that isn’t reason enough for the Cowboys to select a running back this draft cycle, there’s also Pollard’s contract situation to consider. Playing on the franchise tag this season, the 25-year-old back is set to hit free agency in 2024.

A complementary player drafted today could be the lead back tomorrow.

But will Dallas actively seek a complementary back or will they set their sights on the best available, regardless of redundancies? The answer to that should impact their target list considerably.

Searching for a complementary back

If the Cowboys are searching for the “yin” to Pollard’s “yang,” they’ll likely be driven to a player that resembles Ezekiel Elliott. They would want a player who excels in areas Pollard does not and someone who doesn’t have an obvious overlap in his skillset.

Dallas would likely target players who thrive between the tackles and in short yardage situations.

Pollard’s big-play ability makes him the ideal player between the 20s. He’s a special playmaker in this regard and beating him up on tough short-yardage runs could potentially steal from his top trait.

Finding a RB to take on short yardage and keep some of the wear and tear that typically accompanies those high traffic runs would complement Pollard and elevate the offense.

Tank Bigsby ( 6-foot, 213 pounds) – Bigsby is in the Elliott mold of being a tough bell-cow capable of carrying the load week in and week out. His 4.2 yards after contact were impressive playing behind a suspect offensive line in 2022. He totaled 407 carries in the A and B gaps last season (per PFF) indicating he’s well-versed playing between the tackles.

Zach Charbonnet (6-foot-1, 220 pounds) – Over the past two seasons, few runners have posted the level of performance Charbonnet did with the Bruins. His 145 first downs/touchdowns on the ground leads all Power Five RBs since 2021 (PFF). With 79 runs in the A-gap, he’s a true between-the-tackles runner, capable of taking a beating and getting the tough yards.

Mohamed Ibrahim (5-foot-10, 210 pounds) – A large, experienced runner who provides no-nonsense running. Runs between the tackles with low pads and patience. He’s an old prospect but he’s smart and reliable.

Short yardage success does not happen randomly. There is a skill to it. Vision, leg strength and body control all play into it. Some backs stink at it. Minnesota’s Mohamed Ibrahim has 36 rushing TDs over his last 19 games. He’s has all the tools to keep doing this as a pro. pic.twitter.com/fbc7ZolvYO — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) December 11, 2022

Roschon Johnson (6-foot-2, 223 pounds) – Johnson is perhaps the perfect complementary back of the class. He’s an enormous bruiser between the tackles who boasts a 45 percent forced missed tackle rate. He’s the prototypical short-yardage back who may have some undeveloped skills to be more down the road.

In one of the deepest draft class in years, other options exist. It should go without saying, Bijan Robinson, the consensus RB1 of the class, is a player who fits any and all categories.

Best RB regardless of redundancies

If Pollard is not in the Cowboys long-term plans, it makes little sense to base the draft selection on the complementary skills the prospect offers Pollard. Such a move would be shortsighted since theoretically three of the four years of this player’s rookie deal would be without Pollard on the roster.

If Dallas decides to draft the best RB at the time, regardless of redundancies with Pollard, these are some prospects who could be on the table:

Chase Brown (5-foot-11, 205 pounds) – Brown has elite speed and breakaway ability similar to Pollard. He had 23 runs of 15+ yards in 2022 and his 83 forced missed tackles (PFF) are second to Robinson.

Jahmyr Gibbs (5-foot-11, 200 pounds) – The consensus RB2 in the draft likely needs no introduction but if he has to be put in a category as either complementary or redundant, he’s closer to the redundant side. Like Pollard, Gibbs is a game breaker, capable of taking any ball to the house. Majority of his attempts are C-gap or wide.

Dewayne McBride (5-foot-11, 215 pounds) – Like Gibbs, McBride has complete back skills but he’s included here because there are a lot similarities between him and Pollard. He has a staggering 36 percent forced missed tackle percentage and an elite explosive play percentage.

Tyjae Spears (5-foot-11, 195 pounds) – Like Brown at the top of this list, Spears was a workhorse in college who doesn’t project as a workhorse in the NFL. Per PFF, 1,052 of his 1,586 yards came after contact. That said, he’s better in space and doesn’t thrive in heavy traffic or look to initiate contact. He had 92 carries out wide compared to just 49 carries in the A-gap.

Deuce Vaughn (5-foot-6, 176 pounds) – A small back who won’t be a factor in short-yardage situations, Vaughn moves like a water-bug and is a menace in space. Like Pollard, he’s the RB you want on passing downs and between the 20s.

The best overall prospect is the Cowboys' best solution

The unknown future of Pollard certainly murkies the waters. If the Cowboys intend to keep Pollard in Dallas beyond 2023, they’ll probably be hunting for a player with a complementary set of skills.

If Dallas is planning to let Pollard walk after 2023, they are likely less swayed by complementary skills and more interested in overall projection.

For reasons explained here, the smartest path for them is to avoid the multiyear commitment with Pollard since running backs notoriously fail to live up to second-contract expectations.

Running backs don’t just regress after their first 4 seasons but the drop into negative RYOE territory making a second contract a risky proposition (per @tejfbanalytics ) pic.twitter.com/dU3dHM6GkW — Reid D Hanson (@ReidDHanson) March 18, 2023

With the contract extensions of Dak Prescott, Trevon Diggs, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons on the horizon, Dallas may not be able to afford another big contract like Pollard.

This is why the Cowboys should be more focused on finding the best overall RB rather than searching for the best fit alongside Pollard. Teams rarely regret drafting the best possible player so unless they are determined to lock Pollard up long term, they shouldn’t be afraid of redundancies. .

