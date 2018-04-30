After drafting Rashaad Penny, Seahawks got a trade offer for him

Usually, when teams talk trade on draft night, they’re talking about trading for a pick, so they can draft a player. But on Thursday night, the Seahawks got an offer to trade a player they had just drafted.

Seahawks GM John Schneider said that in a first, he got a call after drafting running back Rashaad Penny from a team that had wanted Penny and hoped to execute a trade for him.

“We had a team call us and try to acquire him after we selected him,” Schneider said, via Scott Barrett. “I’ve never had that before.”

Schneider didn’t name the team or say how much they were offering for Penny, but it would have been fascinating to see a trade like that happen. Although trades for players who were just drafted are rare in the NFL, they’re not unheard of: Eli Manning and Philip Rivers were traded for each other shortly after the Chargers drafted Manning and the Giants drafted Rivers.

Although there was some talk after the Seahawks drafted Penny that the pick had been a reach, there was apparently at least one other team that not only thought the Seahawks got value for him, but that hoped the Seahawks could be persuaded to take a valuable package of picks for him.

