Drafting QBs in the first round. How's that gone for the Vikings?

The Vikings have drafted only four quarterbacks in the first round in 62 years, and none higher that the 11th overall pick. They have the No. 11 pick again this year and are in need a quarterback. Will they select one there, or trade up and make franchise history?

Here's a look at the four quarterbacks the Vikings have taken in the first round.

1977: Tommy Kramer, Rice University

Pick: 27th overall. Running backs Ricky Bell (Buccaneers) and Tony Dorsett (Cowboys) went 1-2. Kramer was the second quarterback selected after the St. Louis Cardinals chose Missouri's Steve Pisarkiewicz 19th overall. Fourteen quarterbacks were drafted over 12 rounds. Kramer was the only one to make a Pro Bowl.

Why Tommy?: Fran Tarkenton was league MVP in 1975 and led the NFL in completions for a second straight year in 1976, when the Vikings reached the Super Bowl for the fourth time in eight years. But "The Scrambler" also turned 37 two months before the 1977 draft. Kramer was MVP of the Senior Bowl and broke every major passing record in the history of Rice. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2012.

As a Viking: Backed up Tarkenton for two years before becoming the starter for 11 seasons. Posted a 56-58 career record, including 2-2 in four trips to the post-season. A 55.1% passer with 159 touchdowns, 158 interceptions and a 72.8 rating. Missed 60 starts because of injuries. Won the 1986 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Award while earning his lone Pro Bowl nod and second-team All-Pro honors. Nicknamed "Two-Minute Tommy"; engineered a league-high four of his 19 career game-winning drives in 1980, including his "Miracle at the Met" Hail Mary to Ahmad Rashad. Signed with Saints in 1990.

1999: Daunte Culpepper, Central Florida

Pick: 11th overall. He was the fourth of five quarterbacks selected in the top 12 after Tim Couch (Browns), Donovan McNabb (Eagles) and Akili Smith (Bengals) went 1-3. Cade McNown went 12th (Bears). Only McNabb and Culpepper made a Pro Bowl.

Why Daunte?: Randall Cunningham, who ignited rookie phenom Randy Moss and the Vikings' record-setting offense en route to the 1998 NFC title game, was turning 36 in 1999. Culpepper was built like a tight end (6-4, 260), moved like a running back and set virtually every UCF passing record, including the NCAA single-season completion percentage mark (.736) as a senior. The Vikings took Culpepper with an eye on 2000, signing 32-year-old Jeff George to back up Cunningham.

As a Viking: Zero passing attempts as the No. 3 QB in 1999. Went 11-5 with a league-high 33 touchdowns as the Vikings reached the NFC title game in 2000. Went 38-42 in the regular season and 2-2 in the postseason, including a brilliant four-touchdown performance in a 31-17 upset of the Packers and Brett Favre at Lambeau Field during the 2004 season. One of the league's top offensive weapons in 2004, leading the NFL with franchise records for passing yards (4,717), touchdown passes (39), passer rating (110.9) and combined yards passing and rushing (5,123). His future was so bright, the Vikings had no reason to draft Aaron Rodgers in 2005, selecting receiver Troy Williamson seventh and defensive end Erasmus James 18th instead. Three-time Pro Bowler who completed 64.4% of his passes with 135 touchdowns, 86 interceptions and a 91.5 passer rating. Ran for 2,476 yards and 29 touchdowns. Started 80 of 87 games from 2000 to Week 7 of the 2005 season before suffering a devastating knee injury at Carolina on what would be his final snap as a Viking. Traded to Miami for a second-round draft pick in 2006.

2011: Christian Ponder, Florida State

Pick: 12th overall. He was the fourth of four quarterbacks selected in the top 12 after Cam Newton went first to Carolina, Jake Locker eighth to Tennessee and Blaine Gabbert 10th to Jacksonville. Only Newton made a Pro Bowl.

Why Christian?: General Manager Rick Spielman was desperate and reached. The NFL lockout lasted from March 11 to July 25. Spielman had no quarterback and no free agency during the lockout. A washed-up McNabb eventually signed July 27. Spielman wasn't alone in whiffing. Ponder, Locker and Gabbert own a combined record of 37-69-1.

As a Viking: Went 2-8 as a rookie after replacing a floundering McNabb. Lasted three more seasons, finishing 14-21-1 while completing less than 60% of his passes. Career highlight – three touchdown passes, no turnovers and a career-high 120.2 passer rating – came as league MVP Adrian Peterson was putting the finishing touches on his 2,000-yard rushing season in a 37-34 playoff-clinching win over the Packers at the Metrodome in 2012. Unfortunately, an elbow injury denied Ponder of his only career playoff opportunity a week later when the Vikings were bounced in Green Bay. Final act as a Viking was a prime-time, career-snuffing disaster on Oct. 2, 2014. Forced to start because of injuries, he completed only 22 of 44 passes with two interceptions, including a pick-six, and a 45.8 rating in a 42-10 loss at Green Bay. Spent time with Denver in 2015 and San Francisco in 2016 but didn't appear in any games.

2014: Teddy Bridgewater, Louisville

Pick: 32nd overall. The Vikings traded the 40th pick and a fourth-rounder to Seattle to move into the bottom of the first round. Bridgewater was the third quarterback selected after Blake Bortles went third to Jacksonville and Johnny Manziel 22nd to Cleveland. Bridgewater was the only one to make a Pro Bowl.

Why Teddy?: Shoddy quarterback play from Matt Cassel (3-3), Ponder (2-6-1) and Josh Freeman (0-1) contributed to the firing of Leslie Frazier after the 2013 season. New coach Mike Zimmer loved Bridgewater and considered him an excellent decision-maker who would complement the team's defense and run game. Bridgewater was one of the country's most efficient passers as a junior in 2013. He completed 71.4% of his passes with 31 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

As a Viking: Cassel's season-ending injury in Week 3 thrust Bridgewater into the starting role as a rookie. Went 6-6 with 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Was 11-5 with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions as the Vikings rode their defense and Peterson to a division title in 2015. Was poised to take the next step when a horrific left knee injury occurred during a non-contract practice drill on Aug. 30, 2016. Missed that season and appeared in only one more game as a Viking, going 0-for-2 with an interception in Week 15 of the 2017 season. The Vikings let his contract expire and signed Kirk Cousins. Retired after last season.