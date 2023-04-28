Drafting Peter Skoronski was a statement: Tennessee Titans aren't rebuilding yet | Estes

I’m proud of the Tennessee Titans. They made the healthy choice Thursday night.

Instead of all these delectable quarterbacks we kept being told they craved at whatever cost early in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Titans turned away from the dessert bar and picked up a salad.

The most exciting thing so far about offensive lineman Peter Skoronski is a debate about whether he’ll play tackle or guard in the NFL. He has relatively short arms. He’s probably a guard. He went to Northwestern. He spent his draft night at a pizzeria. I mean, let’s be honest: He was a boring pick at No. 11.

But he was a solid pick. He was a safe pick. He fills a need.

The Titans needed a starting left guard in 2023.

They already have a starting quarterback.

Yeah, Ryan Tannehill is still on the team. He’s only 34 years old, too, though he has seemed older lately, what with all the ceaseless rumors and speculation about the Titans trying to trade into the top spots for C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson or Will Levis – the second two being major projects with little guarantee of success after mediocre college careers.

Everyone seemed so convinced that the Titans were trying to snag a quarterback in the first round, few were considering whether they should.

ESPN prognosticator Mike Clay on Thursday tweeted out grades for each NFL team by position. Not only did the Titans have one of the weakest overall rosters in the league, but they bottomed out at wide receiver and on the offensive line.

To ignore those needs and give away draft picks for some long-term quarterback project would have all but ended the Titans’ realistic hopes to contend in 2023 and maybe 2024 and 2025. Even reaching for Levis at No. 11 would have seemed a deliberate step back.

But the “new” Titans didn’t do that.

They did what the “old” Titans would’ve done.

With general manager Ran Carthon’s first pick with the team, the Titans selected an offensive lineman who seems to have won Mike Vrabel’s heart.

“We’re getting a fantastic player, a physical player, a violent player,” Vrabel said. “He’s got versatility. Those are things that we covet – and (he is) durable. … He’s a complete offensive lineman coming out of college.”

Thursday night was more about who the Titans didn't take rather than who they did.

But don’t sleep on a first-rounder like Skoronski. This was a statement. Picking him was a reassuring tell. It rejected so much of what we’ve been hearing about the Titans. Their actions still aren’t matching up with a team eager to launch a dramatic change.

It told you that Carthon and Vrabel like the current team more than they’ve been letting on lately.

It told you that a lot of supposedly plugged-in football people have the Titans all wrong. That this franchise isn’t rebuilding. Nothing they’ve done so far this offseason looks anything like a white flag or a team about to tank. They re-signed Jeffery Simmons to a huge contract. They’ve now spent the No. 11 overall pick on a player – again, likely a guard – that might be the best offensive lineman in a unit that needed to improve for the Titans to play how they want and feature the running back they’ve been featuring.

More of the same isn’t a sexy strategy.

But the Titans did the right thing for their roster Thursday night, even if we’re yawning about it.

Reach Tennessean sports columnist Gentry Estes at gestes@tennessean.com and on Twitter @Gentry_Estes.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Why Peter Skoronski pick says Tennessee Titans plan to contend in 2023