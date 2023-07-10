Drafting Peter Skoronski named Titans’ best offseason move

The Tennessee Titans addressed a major need with their first pick of the 2023 NFL draft when they selected Northwestern offensive lineman Peter Skoronski at No. 11 overall.

Despite his physical limitations, you could make an argument that he was the safest O-line prospect in the entire draft due to his impressive blend of being mentally savvy, athletically fluid, and technically sound, all of which are traits that tend to translate to the next level.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Skoronski’s addition to a depleted offensive line that was coming off a disastrous season has the potential to be a major win for all parties involved when it’s all said and done.

And so much so that Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports recently named the Titans’ decision to draft Skoronski as the team’s best move of the offseason.

Here is what Benjamin had to say about his choice for the Titans in a recent article where he named the best offseason move made by each AFC team:

Drafting OT Peter Skoronski doesn’t solve bigger-picture questions about their playmakers of the future (or lack thereof), but any added help up front should be welcome in Tennessee. Losing both Taylor Lewan and Nate Davis meant this team badly needed O-line reinforcements, and the Northwestern rookie has both tackle and guard ability.

Advertisement

The former unanimous All-American is entering training camp as the projected starter at left guard with Andre Dillard expected to man left tackle, but what position he ends up playing for the long haul remains to be seen.

More Latest News!

Report: Titans 'more aggressive' than Patriots for DeAndre Hopkins Titans’ Mike Vrabel lands outside top 10 in CBS Sports rankings Titans select another OT in ESPN’s 2024 mock draft

Story originally appeared on Titans Wire