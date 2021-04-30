After drafting Mac Jones, Patriots waive QB Jake Dolegala

After drafting Mac Jones, Patriots waive a quarterback originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made a splash on Thursday night when they selected Alabama QB Mac Jones with the 15th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jones was in the running to be the No. 3 overall pick but he slipped all the way to the Patriots at 15. They scooped him up in the hopes that he will be their quarterback of the future.

And in a corresponding move, the Patriots moved on from one of the other quarterbacks that was on their roster.

According to ESPN's Mike Reiss, the Patriots waived third-string quarterback Jake Dolegala after drafting Jones. He had spent last season with the Patriots on their practice squad.

The Patriots have waived QB Jake Dolegala today. Dolegala spent last season on the practice squad.



So after drafting QB Mac Jones last night, the Patriots thin the QB room down to three (Jones, Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham). — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 30, 2021

This move isn't much of a surprise. While Dolegala, 24, has a 6-foot-7 frame and significant upside, the Patriots can't afford to roster four quarterbacks and get them consistent reps. With Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham already on the roster and entrenched as Jones' competition for the starting job, it made sense for New England to part with the developmental project.

It will be interesting to see if the Central Connecticut State product gets claimed off waivers. Teams are always looking for developmental passers, so perhaps a team in need of QB depth will scoop him up and give him the offseason a chance to compete for a spot on a 53-man roster or practice squad.

No matter what happens though, parting with Dolegala made sense for the Patriots. They simply don't have room for him anymore after deciding to roll with Jones as a first-round pick.