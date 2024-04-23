Drafting Joe Alt would be smart for Bears if he fell to No. 9

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for the 2024 NFL draft, where they’ll officially welcome new quarterback Caleb Williams to the fold.

Outside of the No. 1 pick, the Bears also have the No. 9 pick, where there are no shortage of options depending on how the board falls. While unlikely, could Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt fall to Chicago?

Keeping Williams upright is one of the biggest keys for the Bears as they try to turn the franchise around. While Braxton Jones has been solid in two years, Alt could be the long-term answer at left tackle.

Darnell Wright is already one of the best right tackles in the NFL, and it might be wise to keep him there. With Teven Jenkins and a few others able to move around a little bit, the addition of Alt would be amazing.

If the Bears were able to add a left tackle like Alt, they could be building an offensive line that they have together for about a decade or more. That could be a key to this team finally developing a quarterback and winning a Super Bowl. It’s an exciting idea.

Alt is a big boy (6’9″, 321 lbs) who will be a force in the NFL. Drafting a lineman with that type of size and skill is important in this league, and one team is going to be very happy with him.

The only problem with Alt is that there is very little chance that the Bears can get him. It would be stunning if he fell to No. 9 in the draft. They are using the No. 1 pick on Williams and Alt going 2-8 is very likely. However, if the impossible happened and he fell to them at nine, general manager Ryan Poles likely wouldn’t hesitate to make the move.

