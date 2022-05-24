Drafting the fastest players in NFL history 'GMFB'
"GMFB" drafts the fastest players in NFL history This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
"GMFB" drafts the fastest players in NFL history This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
You know things are bad when analysts are ranking the Bears lower than the Lions in NFL power rankings.
The land sits about 23 miles southwest of Washington, D.C., and is the "preferred" site for a new stadium.
Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne probably needed to do a double take when he saw quarterback Mac Jones. Bourne noted that Jones is lacking something he brought with him when he arrived in New England as a first-round draft pick out of Alabama last year. “His stomach is gone and he looks really good,” Bourne laughed following Monday’s organized team activity on the practice fields behind Gillette Stadium.
Arch Manning is coming back to Athens
Jim "Bones" Mackay never got to keep the 18th flag — known as the caddie's trophy — in all the years he worked for Phil Mickelson. After winning alongside Justin Thomas this week, he had a keepsake all his own.
Peter King has revealed his power rankings ahead of the 2022 NFL season and the Rams are listed at No. 4.
A former NFL general manager understands New England's selection of Bailey Zappe
The WR is accused of breach of contract in a first-of-its-kind case, plus did Micah Parsons just reveal the team's plan for him on defense? | From @ToddBrock24f7
Now, he can flush the Packers anytime he wants
The core of the friction between the Seahawks and Russell Wilson was simple. They didn’t let Russ cook. More specifically, the offense didn’t run through Wilson. The offense wasn’t built around him. Coach Pete Carroll wanted to win with suffocating defense and a ground-and-pound running game. Wilson’s skills became more necessity (especially when the Seahawks [more]
A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.
Who is on the roster bubble in Green Bay following the 2022 NFL draft? We run it down, position by position.
Packers fans were not entertained with Kramer's potty humor
Here's our instant analysis of the Colts signing QB Nick Foles.
The legendary wide receiver knew from the day he met Trey Lance that the quarterback would be a 49er.
The Cowboys news and notes, including the biggest sleepers on the roster, confidence in the Dallas defense, Cowboys draft steals, and more. | From @AsaHenry_55
N' Keal Harry and Matthew Judon were among the absent on Day 1 ofOTA's
A six-pack of Miami Dolphins notes on a Monday:
Draymond Green was at the center of a feel-good moment during Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.
The Commanders' OTAs kick off this week. Here's what to look for as their offseason work continues.