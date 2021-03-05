Drafting DT Maurice Hurst named best decision by Raiders in past five drafts

It’s no secret that the Raiders have had their fair share of draft misses over the last half-decade. The team hasn’t given a second contract to a first-round pick since Darren McFadden and there isn’t a single player left from the 2015, 2016 or 2017 draft classes.

However, that doesn’t mean they haven’t had their fair share of hits either. In 2019 alone, Hunter Renfrow, Maxx Crosby and Foster Moreau all seem like big hits for where they were drafted.

But what draft decision over the last five years has been the best one for the Raiders? According to Mike Renner of Pro Football Focus, the selection of Maurice Hurst in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft takes the cake. Here are his thoughts on that pick from three years ago:

“The Raiders don’t have many home runs on their resume, but getting one of the league’s better interior rushers at No. 140 overall certainly qualifies as one of them. Hurst ranks 21st among his peers in pass-rushing grade over the past two seasons.”

Hurst has struggled to stay healthy some over the last two years, but he is a good player when he’s on the field. Entering the fourth year of his career, the Raiders are relying on him to become their full-time starter at the under tackle. And as long as he can stay healthy, he should have no problem being successful in Gus Bradley’s defense.

Getting a starting-quality defensive tackle in the fifth round is rare. Kudos to Jon Gruden and company for pulling the trigger here on Hurst as he’s been an excellent pick for where he was drafted.