Who will be drafted at No. 2? A look at the Hornets’ recent first-round picks

The Charlotte Hornets have held the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft just once in franchise history — 1991. The choice? UNLV All-American Larry Johnson, who proceeded to be named the league’s top rookie.

A year later, Charlotte added 2014 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee Alonzo Mourning (Georgetown) with the second overall pick. The Hornets went on to earn postseason berths in two of the three seasons in which Johnson and Mourning played together.

On Thursday, Charlotte again holds the draft’s No. 2 overall pick as well as a second first-round selection at No. 27. The Hornets have a league-high five draft picks with second-round selections at Nos. 34, 39 and 41.

A look back at Charlotte’s first-round choices during the past decade:

2022

  • Pick: 13

  • Selection: Jalen Duren, Memphis*

  • Current team: Pistons

  • Pick: 15

  • Selection: Mark Williams, Duke

  • Current team: Hornets

*Traded to Detroit on draft night in a three-team deal involving Hornets, Pistons and Knicks.

2021

2020

  • Pick: 3

  • Selection: Lamelo Ball, Illawarra (Australia)

  • Current team: Hornets

2019

  • Pick: 12

  • Selection: PJ Washington, Kentucky

  • Current team: Hornets

2018

*Traded to Clippers on draft night for Miles Bridges, the No. 12 pick.

2017

  • Pick: 11

  • Selection: Malik Monk, Kentucky

  • Current team: Kings

2016

  • Pick: 22

  • Selection: Malachi Richardson, Syracuse

  • Current team: GTK Gliwice (Poland)

2015

2014

  • Pick: 9

  • Selection: Noah Vonleh, Indiana

  • Current team: None. Waived by Spurs in January.

  • Pick: 24

  • Selection: Shabazz Napier, UConn

  • Current team: Olimpia Milano (Italy)

2013

  • Pick: 4

  • Selection: Cody Zeller, Indiana

  • Current team: Heat

