Who will be drafted at No. 2? A look at the Hornets’ recent first-round picks
The Charlotte Hornets have held the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft just once in franchise history — 1991. The choice? UNLV All-American Larry Johnson, who proceeded to be named the league’s top rookie.
A year later, Charlotte added 2014 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee Alonzo Mourning (Georgetown) with the second overall pick. The Hornets went on to earn postseason berths in two of the three seasons in which Johnson and Mourning played together.
On Thursday, Charlotte again holds the draft’s No. 2 overall pick as well as a second first-round selection at No. 27. The Hornets have a league-high five draft picks with second-round selections at Nos. 34, 39 and 41.
A look back at Charlotte’s first-round choices during the past decade:
2022
Pick: 13
Selection: Jalen Duren, Memphis*
Current team: Pistons
Pick: 15
Selection: Mark Williams, Duke
Current team: Hornets
*Traded to Detroit on draft night in a three-team deal involving Hornets, Pistons and Knicks.
2021
Pick: 11
Selection: James Bouknight, UConn
Current team: Hornets
2020
Pick: 3
Selection: Lamelo Ball, Illawarra (Australia)
Current team: Hornets
2019
Pick: 12
Selection: PJ Washington, Kentucky
Current team: Hornets
2018
Pick: 11
Selection: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky*
Current team: Thunder
*Traded to Clippers on draft night for Miles Bridges, the No. 12 pick.
2017
Pick: 11
Selection: Malik Monk, Kentucky
Current team: Kings
2016
Pick: 22
Selection: Malachi Richardson, Syracuse
Current team: GTK Gliwice (Poland)
2015
Pick: 9
Selection: Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin
Current team: Rockets
2014
Pick: 9
Selection: Noah Vonleh, Indiana
Current team: None. Waived by Spurs in January.
Pick: 24
Selection: Shabazz Napier, UConn
Current team: Olimpia Milano (Italy)
2013
Pick: 4
Selection: Cody Zeller, Indiana
Current team: Heat