Who will be drafted at No. 2? A look at the Hornets’ recent first-round picks

The Charlotte Hornets have held the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft just once in franchise history — 1991. The choice? UNLV All-American Larry Johnson, who proceeded to be named the league’s top rookie.

A year later, Charlotte added 2014 Naismith Hall of Fame inductee Alonzo Mourning (Georgetown) with the second overall pick. The Hornets went on to earn postseason berths in two of the three seasons in which Johnson and Mourning played together.

On Thursday, Charlotte again holds the draft’s No. 2 overall pick as well as a second first-round selection at No. 27. The Hornets have a league-high five draft picks with second-round selections at Nos. 34, 39 and 41.

A look back at Charlotte’s first-round choices during the past decade:

2022

Pick: 13

Selection: Jalen Duren, Memphis*

Current team: Pistons

Pick: 15

Selection: Mark Williams, Duke

Current team: Hornets

*Traded to Detroit on draft night in a three-team deal involving Hornets, Pistons and Knicks.

2021

Pick: 11

Selection: James Bouknight, UConn

Current team: Hornets

2020

Pick: 3

Selection: Lamelo Ball, Illawarra (Australia)

Current team: Hornets

2019

Pick: 12

Selection: PJ Washington, Kentucky

Current team: Hornets

2018

Pick: 11

Selection: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky*

Current team: Thunder

*Traded to Clippers on draft night for Miles Bridges, the No. 12 pick.

2017

Pick: 11

Selection: Malik Monk, Kentucky

Current team: Kings

2016

Pick: 22

Selection: Malachi Richardson, Syracuse

Current team: GTK Gliwice (Poland)

2015

Pick: 9

Selection: Frank Kaminsky, Wisconsin

Current team: Rockets

2014

Pick: 9

Selection: Noah Vonleh, Indiana

Current team: None. Waived by Spurs in January.

Pick: 24

Selection: Shabazz Napier, UConn

Current team: Olimpia Milano (Italy)

2013