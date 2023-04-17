Draft workout, Kerry Hyder re-signing and other 49ers stories for Cardinals fans

We have reached the end of another weekend in the NFL offseason, so now it is time to go through the NFC West and see what is happening with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is going on with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Niners hold private workout for QB prospect

The 49ers think they are set at quarterback with Trey Lance, Sam Darnold and Brock Purdy. That doesn’t stop them from evaluating quarterbacks in the draft.

They held a private workout with UCLA quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

DE Kerry Hyder re-signs

The 49ers bring back defensive lineman Kerry Hyder as depth. He had one sack last season.

John Lynch considered top-5 GM

Lynch has had success building the roster for the 49ers.

In recent rankings, he is in the top five.

49ers to host WR Laquon Treadwell

The 49ers keep looking at potential receivers. They recently had former Minnesota Vikings receiver Laquon Treadwell for a workout.

He was briefly on the Cardinals’ practice squad late last season.

