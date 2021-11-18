Draft Wire releases updated QB rankings for 2022 class

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has released updated quarterback rankings for the 2022 NFL draft, which is, of course, relevant for the Denver Broncos.

Teddy Bridgewater might be one of the best quarterbacks the Broncos have had since Peyton Manning (if not the best since Manning), but it seems pretty clear that he’s not a long-term option. Denver’s staff does not seem to believe Drew Lock is the long-term solution, either.

So the Broncos will likely return to the QB market in 2022, perhaps addressing the position in the draft.

Draft Wire’s latest QB rankings have Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman ranked No. 1, which is a big jump after not ranking among the top 20 QBs on the October list.

After Hartman, Mississippi’s Matt Corral is ranked No. 2, followed by Pitt’s Kenny Pickett (up from No. 7 in October), Liberty’s Matt Willis (who dropped after being ranked No. 1 last month) and North Carolina’s Sam Howell.

Nevada’s Carson Strong (from No. 3 to No. 7) and Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler (from No. 5 to not among the 15 ranked QBs) had notable drops. Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder remains ranked No. 6.

Broncos general manager George Paton has already scouted Corral, Pickett, Willis and Howell in person this fall.

To view Easterling’s complete list of QB rankings, visit Draft Wire.

Loading



Loading...

List