Draft Wire projects stats for top Steelers rookies

Our friends over at Draft Wire have put out stat projections for three of the Pittsburgh Steelers top draft picks from 2023 and we wanted to take a look. The rookies they have projected stats for are offensive tackle Broderick Jones, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and tight end Darnell Washington.

For Jones, they have him played significant enough games to get himself five penalties and five sacks allowed. The team has made it clear they won’t rush him into the starting lineup because he is still raw but if he’s on the field, these are very fair assessments as Jones is primarily a run blocker and struggles with his leverage at times.

As for Porter Jr., Draft Wire went with three interceptions and seven passes defended. If Porter gets three interceptions he will triple his total in college. Quite ambitious as a rookie. Porter is definitely more of a “don’t throw it at him” kind of player” but this won’t happen in the NFL so he should have more opportunities for interceptions.

Finally, with Washington, Miller has 20 receptions, 220 yards and four receiving touchdowns. All very reasonable numbers for a raw receiver like Washington who comes into the NFL primarily as a blocker. We especially like those touchdown numbers as a red-zone threat.

