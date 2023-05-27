Draft Wire predicts stats for trio of Colts rookies

With the majority of player movement across the league dying down, the focus now turns to getting the rookies and new veteran players acclimated to their new teams. The Indianapolis Colts are chiefly among those getting the ball rolling in that department.

With a 12-player draft class and a handful of veterans joining the roster via free agency, the Colts have a lot of work to do when it comes to transitioning into the scheme and mentality under new head coach Shane Steichen.

As it pertains to the draft class, the first three selections for the Colts should have impact roles right away. Quarterback Anthony Richardson (No. 4 overall) should push for the starting role entering Week 1 while both cornerback Julius Brents (No. 44 overall) and slot wide receiver Josh Downs (No. 79 overall) have paths to starting the season at their respective positions.

Thus, Natalie Miller of Draft Wire made some early stat projections for the rookie trio entering the 2023 campaign:

QB Anthony Richardson

Natalie Miller’s stat projections

Passing yards: 2,900

Rushing yards: 750

Touchdowns: 22

Interceptions: 12

What she said about Richardson’s projection:

While the Colts likely brought in Gardner Minshew to allow Anthony Richardson to develop for part of the season, it seems an inevitability that the superstar quarterback will take over sooner rather than later. Richardson’s dynamic playstyle and physical ability is likely to do well in a Shan Steichen offense, and he should see success right away with this talented roster.

Our take: The Colts would be pretty pleased with this rookie campaign. There is a road of development ahead for Richardson, and he won’t be without his growing pains. But 3,650 total yards and 22 touchdowns are certainly serviceable for a rookie coming in with only 13 collegiate starts.

CB Julius Brents

Natalie Miller’s stat projections

Interceptions: 3

Passes defended: 11

What she said about Brents’ projection:

With Indianapolis having a pretty glaring need at the cornerback position, getting one that fits their scheme and can start right away was imperative, and they get just that with Brents. At 6-3 with good length, Brent has a prototypical build for a modern NFL corner, and if he can put all his tools together, he should have no problem seeing starting snaps early on this defense.

Our take: Another solid projection for a Colts rookie. It will be interesting to see if Brents can continue his improvement at the catch point to turn more targets into interceptions as he did during his senior season at Kansas State. He should be a Week 1 starter, and he’s very talented, so the opportunities will be there.

WR Josh Downs

Natalie Miller’s stat projections

Receptions: 40

Receiving Yards: 500

Touchdowns: 5

What she said about Downs’ projection:

Given the fact that Indianapolis brought in Isaiah McKenzie from Buffalo to compete for the starting slot role, and he is an established talent there, Josh Downs might have to wait a bit to take over that primary role. When Downs does inevitably get on the field, he is sure to show his elite yards after catch ability, and prove his incredible production can translate to the NFL despite his size. Downs is the future at this position for the Colts, it is just a matter of getting on the field for now.

Our take: We’ll agree to disagree on McKenzie being an established talent over Downs. The rookie could easily overtake him for the starting role quickly. But considering his area of the field is where Anthony Richardson needs the most development, it may be an up-and-down rookie campaign, similar to the hot/cold streaks Alec Pierce showed in 2022.

