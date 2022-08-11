Draft Wire names top Ohio State NFL prospects this season

Our friends over at Draft Wire have released a list of their favorite NFL prospects, including six Buckeyes that are draft eligible after this season and are expected to make big waves during the 2022 season. These studs deserve more than photos of them; therefore, we will provide a brief breakdown of why this group may appeal to NFL teams.

It should not be surprising that their first four ranked Ohio State prospects are on the offensive side of the football, but hopefully by season’s end more defensive players are given early rounds values. Enough talk, let’s break down these Buckeyes that have a good shot at hearing their name called in next year’s NFL draft.

QB C.J. Stroud

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) calls a play during the second quarter of the NCAA football game against the Michigan State Spartans at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

C.J. Stroud is one of the early favorites to win the Heisman Trophy — and for good reason considering he finished fourth in the voting last season. Stroud ended 2021 on a hot streak, passing for an insane 1,399 yards and 14 touchdowns in his final three games against juggernaut opponents, Michigan State, Michigan, and Utah.

Ohio State quarterbacks C.J. Stroud, Kyle McCord and Devin Brown throwing to wide receivers during the first practice of August. pic.twitter.com/xpHMm4g5du — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) August 4, 2022

[pickup_prop id=”23666″>

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba fends off Utah cornerback Micah Bernard as he races to the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter of the Rose Bowl Game in Pasadena, Calif. Syndication The Columbus Dispatch

Jaxon Smith-Njigba became a household name after his historic Rose Bowl performance that saw him accumulate 347 receiving yards and three touchdowns. 2022 will be a big year for Smith-Njigba as the departure of Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave will make him the focus of every opposing defense.

Story continues

Tied ballgame.

4th Quarter.

4 minutes left. CJ Stroud drops a dime to Jaxon Smith-Njigba pic.twitter.com/6gYhedBc4F — Mr. Ohio (@MrOH1O) March 22, 2022

OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Aug 5, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) during practice at Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Big things are expected of Paris Johnson Jr as he makes the transition from starting guard last season to offensive tackle in 2022. He is listed as a first-rounder in virtually every mock draft online. Time for the production to follow.

Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones hitting the blocking sleds at Ohio State’s second practice of preseason camp. pic.twitter.com/2HGbYxCBn5 — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) August 5, 2022

OT Dawand Jones

Aug 5, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Dawand Jones (79) during practice at Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

As Johnson is expected to lock down the left side, Dawand Jones is expected to anchor the right side and is also dripping with first-round potential. Most schools would have placed Jones on the left side, but he will make an argument as the top right tackle in the country this season.

Justin Frye coaching up Dawand Jones, Paris Johnson and the Buckeye tackles at the second practice of the preseason: pic.twitter.com/BPjffeMKSU — Griffin Strom (@GriffinStrom3) August 5, 2022

S Lathan Ransom

Aug 5, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Lathan Ransom (12), Ohio State Buckeyes safety Jantzen Dunn (24) and Ohio State Buckeyes safety Kye Stokes (37) during practice at Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

I completely agree with Lathan Ransom being on this list, despite being the forgotten man due to his leg injury suffered in the Rose Bowl. Ransom is a play-maker with a massive upside.

EDGE Zach Harrison

Ohio State University defensive end Zach Harrison runs a drill during the first practice of spring football for the Buckeyes at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports Network

Zach Harrison is already a top-notch talent at defensive end, but he is expecting to reach his five-star potential in 2022. He has been the highest-rated Ohio State player on defense via PFF the last two seasons but we’re still waiting for all those sacks and tackles for loss to come with all the hype. This might be the year we see it.

[listicle id=94214]

[listicle id=94189]

Zach Harrison just tackled both guys on the read option 😳 pic.twitter.com/MsksAb0BlU — Buckeye Videos+ (@BuckeyeVideos) November 1, 2020

[listicle id=94214]

[listicle id=94189]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes, and opinion. Follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire