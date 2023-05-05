Draft Wire names Jason Brownlee UDFA to watch for Jets

The Jets had a pair of undrafted free agents make some noise last season. Running back Zonovan Knight and safety Tony Adams both saw playing time despite not hearing their names called in April. Could an undrafted player make some noise again this year for the Jets?

One such player to keep an eye on, in the view of Draft Wire, is Southern Miss wide receiver Jason Brownlee.

Alpha-dog style of receiver for the Golden Eagles with good measurables and the ability to make the spectacular catch, Brownlee has an NFL future if he can more consistently make the routine ones. The 6-2, 205-pounder has all the trappings of a training camp fan favorite who can help himself stick around with good special teams contributions.

Brownlee caught 21 touchdown passes over three years at Southern Miss, including 16 over the last two seasons. His receiving yards went up each year, going from 610 (2020) to 643 (2021) to 891 (2022).

The Jets retooled the wide receiver room, adding Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Randall Cobb in free agency and still have Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis and Denzel Mims. But with a good camp, perhaps Brownlee can challenge either Cobb or Mims for one of the final spots on the 53-man roster. Either way, he’ll be an interesting one to keep an eye on.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire