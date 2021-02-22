Draft Wire mocks USC receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to the Texans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Lane
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Houston Texans are going with a receiver.

At least that is how the Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling sees the Texans addressing their offseason needs in his latest three-round mock draft. If Houston were to go with a receiver in the draft, it would mean that they let Will Fuller walk in free agency.

At No. 67 overall, St. Brown would provide decent value for the Texans. In his three seasons with the Trojans, St. Brown caught 178 passes for 2,270 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also returned 19 punts for 107 yards and two kickoffs for 43 yards.

Going with a receiver would be a signature way for new coach David Culley to start his first draft with the Texans. As a former receivers coach, Culley would be able to help St. Brown adjust to the pro game.

If the Texans were to take St. Brown and have Watson, the 6-1, 195-pound prospect’s ability to develop would be enhanced. If the Texans are going to have a quarterback carousel because they have dealt Watson, it may take a rookie like St. Brown time to adjust to the NFL.

List

When is the best time for the Texans to trade QB Deshaun Watson?

ranking-best-times-texans-trade-deshaun-watson
ranking-best-times-texans-trade-deshaun-watson

Recommended Stories

  • Rams land OLB Quincy Roche in 2nd round of new mock draft

    Quincy Roche would be viewed as a steal for the Rams in the second round.

  • Oliver Dowden expresses alarm over Facebook ban on news in Australia

    The Culture Secretary is said to be alarmed at Facebook's decision to block news content in Australia and is seeking clarity from the social media company's executives. A source close to Oliver Dowden, who has held the Cabinet post since last February, told The Daily Telegraph of his concern "about developments in Australia". Mr Dowden will attempt to speak to both senior figures at Facebook and his Australian ministerial counterparts this week to understand the dynamics at play. He recently talked of the need to "even the playing field" between internet giants like Facebook and traditional publishers, amid fears the latter was being undercut online. Last week Facebook blocked Australian users from viewing and sharing news and stopped Australian newspapers from posting links on their Facebook pages. It was in retaliation for Australian politicians considering a law to force Facebook to pay publishers - such as newspapers - when their content was used on the site. The row was the latest front in a long-running debate about whether Facebook was a publisher and therefore bound by copyright and libel laws, or simply a platform where users could post. With politicians in Australia and also Canada looking at whether they could make Facebook pay for news content, similar questions were being asked in Britain.

  • Spring Ball Storylines as Cal Football Revs Back Up in 2021

    Spring football starts Wednesday in Berkeley, as the Bears look to get their 15 allotted practices in over the next four weeks, prior to spring break in Berkeley. After a disappointing four game season in 2020, where the Bears saw Covid regulations and injuries sidetrack their depth, Cal is looking to rebound, replace a couple key players on offense and defense, and find the explosiveness the offense has lacked for the majority of Justin Wilcox's tenure. In media availability after the late signing period, offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave noted that his offense needed to 'take off the training wheels' in installing the offense.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: 4 reasons the Jags could reunite with Allen Robinson

    NFL free agency is just under a month away and Jags fans seem to have an eye on Allen Robinson, who is a fit for the team in several ways.

  • Texans won’t be able to produce chunk plays without QB Deshaun Watson

    The Houston Texans will have trouble generating plays of 20-plus yards if they do get rid of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

  • James Harden’s scoring, playmaking, and acting lift Nets past Clippers

    James Harden scored 37, but that's not what people are talking about.

  • NFL mock draft 3.0: What if the New York Jets land Deshaun Watson?

    SportsPulse: The New York Jets are the only team in the NFL with four first round picks over the next two seasons. What a draft look like if they trade those to Houston for Deshaun Watson?

  • Mock draft watch: A new Alabama WR enters the picture in USA TODAY’s latest

    The latest projection also includes a massive QB trade

  • Devils' Nico Hischier, 22, named NHL's youngest captain

    The New Jersey Devils named center Nico Hischier the 12th captain in franchise history on Saturday. At 22 years and 47 days old, he is the youngest current captain in the NHL and second youngest in Devils history. Kirk Muller was 21 years and 243 days old when he got the "C" on his sweater to start the 1987-88 season.

  • Andrei Arlovski moving full steam ahead in the UFC at 42 years of age

    Andrei Arlovski is not done fighting anytime soon, for the fans that are wondering. "The Pitbull" is currently focused on facing Tom Aspinall on Saturday at UFC Vegas 19. He’s fully embracing the 15 year age difference between him and his 27-year-old opponent. “Hopefully Dana White and Las Vegas PD are not going to charge me with child abuse Saturday night,” he said. Arlovski faces a healthy challenge in Aspinall, who approaches this fight on an impressive six-fight winning streak. “I’m very excited,” Arlovski said. “He’s tough no doubt about it, strong, young, probably hungry. So, I’m ready to go.” Andrei Arlovski happy to be a busy fighter at 42 The Pitbull is also excited about the fact that he’s staying active, maintaining a concise method to his outlook on fighting these days. “I’m happy that I’m busy. I fought in November, I’m fighting right now in February,” Arlovski said. “I know for a fact that I have to keep winning and train hard and listen to my coaches. Simple.” The 42-year-old Arlovski has no intention of retiring either, as he mentioned plans to stay with the UFC for another two or three years. Despite a 5-8 record since 2016, he’s currently riding a two-fight winning streak and the losses he’s endured include heavyweight contenders like Jairzinho Rozenstruik, Francis Ngannou, and UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic. Arlovski will look to continue that winning streak by defeating Aspinall on Saturday night. UFC Vegas 19: Blaydes vs. Lewis Live Results UFC Vegas 19 Preview Show (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • NFL Rumor Roundup: What to make of Carson Wentz trade and more free-agent chatter

    Matt Harmon reviews the Carson Wentz trade from the Eagles to the Colts and sifts through the NFL rumor mill, including chatter about Ben Roethlisberger, Marcus Mariota, and more.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Draymond Green's double standard, the struggling Celtics and NBA Top Shot

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Alex Smith calls Colin Kaepernick's NFL absence 'tragic': 'Country wasn't ready for it'

    "To see the backlash that happened, yeah, it hurts. It hurts looking back at it that the country wasn't ready for it, and he suffered the repercussions with his job."

  • Sam Burns builds 5-shot lead at halfway point at Riviera

    Sam Burns wanted to pay respect to tough Riviera by playing it safe. Among those chasing is Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 player in the world and a past winner at Riviera. Another shot back was Jordan Spieth, who is starting to make himself at home near the top of the leaderboard.

  • LeBron James, Kevin Durant headline starters for 2021 NBA All-Star Game

    The NBA announced its starters for the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta on Thursday to little surprise.

  • More Liverpool misery: 1st home loss to Everton in 22 years

    The English title that took 30 years to win again is being surrendered far too easily by Liverpool. Richarlison scored after three minutes and Gylfi Sigurdsson netted a late penalty to give Everton a 2-0 victory in the Premier League on Saturday.

  • Trail Blazers irked that Damian Lillard didn't get All-Star starter nod

    Did Damian Lillard deserve the nod over Luka Doncic?

  • Austin Cindric rallies to place second after clash with Allmendinger at State 1 finish

    Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger stood atop the heap of pre-race favorites in Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race, given their road-racing prowess and familiarity with the 3.61-mile layout at Daytona International Speedway. Both of their cars, though, nearly went from top of the heap to the scrap heap after a rapidly escalating tussle at the […]

  • David Pastrnak's interview about 'Barbie Girl' after Bruins-Flyers is amazing

    After notching a hat trick in the Bruins' rout of the Flyers at Lake Tahoe, David Pastrnak just wanted to dance to "Barbie Girl."

  • Eagles felt Carson Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching

    Some players rise to challenges and other players shrink from challenges, and the Eagles’ belief that Carson Wentz fell into the latter camp may have precipitated their decision to trade him to the Colts. A perception has been growing in the Eagles’ facility in recent years that Wentz couldn’t handle hard coaching, according to reports [more]