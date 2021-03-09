Draft Wire mock sends Texans’ Deshaun Watson to Dolphins for LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase and more

If a mock draft doesn’t have a Deshaun Watson trade scenario, is it truly a mock draft?

Not only did Luke Easterling from the Draft Wire provide one in his latest mock draft, but he also added a Russell Wilson trade scenario to spice things up and impact the Watson trade.

Instead of the New York Jets being the players for Watson at No. 2 overall, they work with the Seattle Seahawks, who take Zach Wilson with the Jets’ top pick.

Enter the Miami Dolphins with Houston’s original No. 3 overall selection. The Dolphins send that pick, No. 18 overall, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the Texans, and that is where the fun begins.

1. Texans take WR Ja'Marr Chase No. 3 overall

Houston goes with Chase, who is an instant upgrade over departing wideout Will Fuller. Chase paired with Brandin Cooks should be a productive receiving tandem regardless of who the Texans trot out at quarterback.

2. Texans draft CB Jaycee Horn

The Texans stay in the SEC and pick up the South Carolina cornerback.

After getting a dynamic playmaker for the passing game on offense with their first pick from the Watson trade, the Texans do the same for their defense with this selection. Houston desperately needs an impact player at corner, and Horn has the size, athleticism and ball skills to be that kind of defender at the pro level.

Houston would be able to provide a young cornerback to play opposite of Bradley Roby, who will serve a one-game suspension to begin 2021. For the remaining 15 games, the Texans should have reliable corners in new defensive coordinator Lovie Smith's Tampa-2 scheme.

3. Texans have Tua

touchdown-wire-prediction-tua-tagovailoa-texans

With Tagovailoa over Watson, the Texans would have a young signal caller to help speed up the rebuild. Where Tagovailoa would have problems is with the running game, as the Texans are still relying on running back David Johnson as the feature back. However, he would have nice targets in Cooks, Chase, wideout Randall Cobb, and tight end Jordan Akins. The offensive line would have decent bookends with left tackle Laremy Tunsil and right tackle Tytus Howard.

