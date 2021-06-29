New Draft Wire mock goes all offense for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a ton of roster moves this offseason with an eye to the future. Most of those have been on the offensive side of the football. But according to our friends over at Draft Wire, when the 2022 NFL draft rolls around, the Steelers are going to stick to the offense for the rebuild.

Draft Wire just put out a brand new two-round mock draft and they have the Steelers taking Nevada quarterback Carson Strong in the first round and Washington State offensive tackle Abraham Lucas in the second.

Strong is an interesting guy. He’s very efficient with the football, shows excellent accuracy, especially on his deep throws and has adequate NFL size. I want to see him work through his progressions more this season and he offers no threat at all as a runner or scrambler.

Lucas in the second round is a solid choice. He was wise to return to school this season and it should help him tremendously in terms of draft stock. If he can build on a solid 2020 campaign, this would be a smart pick for a team in dire need of offensive tackle help.

