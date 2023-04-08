Draft Wire mock draft send the Vikings an explosive defensive tackle

The Minnesota Vikings have a multitude of needs going into the draft. The two biggest needs are the quarterback of the futre and wide receiver, but bolstering the trenches is a realistic possibility.

Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon has the Vikings doing just that by selecting Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee. My scouting report on the former five-star defensive tackle has this to say.

Bresee is a monster in the middle. For a player his size, the explosive first step he possesses is special. It helps him get through the offensive line quickly and eficiently. It’s incredibly evident when he’s rushing the passer. He doesn’t have the longest arms in the world at 32 1/2″, but he uses it well and gets into the chest of the offensive linemen quickly. When he does get into the chest, Bresee is powerful. He knocks blockers off balance with powerful hands. Bresee shows the ability to both one and two-gap. He holds blockers well and doesn’t get moved off of his spot.

With the Vikings not having a great defensive line, adding an explosive player like Bresee would be a smart option. He could slot in at defensive end and move inside to either 0/1/3 technique on passing downs to take advantage of that power and explosiveness.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire