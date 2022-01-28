Draft Wire Mock Draft: See who the Raiders grab in Round 1

The Raiders could go in a number of different directions in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft. They need a right tackle, an outside wide receiver with speed and more cornerback help. But one position that doesn’t get talked about enough in regards to their needs is defensive tackle.

They were a much different team last season with Johnathan Hankins out of the lineup. And as much as Solomon Thomas and Quinton Jefferson flashed, neither project as high-level starters at this point in their career.

That is why it wouldn’t be all that surprising if the Raiders used the No. 22 pick in the upcoming draft to address their need on the interior defensive line.

In a recent mock draft by Luke Easterling of the Draft Wire, he has the Raiders selecting Texas A&M defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal in Round 1. Here is what Easterling had to say about the potential pairing:

“This defense needs help at every level, but nothing else matters if you don’t shore up the trenches first. The Raiders aren’t hurting for edge rushers, but they desperately need help along the interior. Leal is far from a finished product, but he’s got a promising blend of size, strength and athleticism.”

The Raiders have been linked to Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis in Round 1, but Leal makes way more sense. He’s got the size and athleticism combination to be a versatile rusher in the NFL. He still needs some work regarding his technique, but you just don’t find many players with his skill set very often.

If the Raiders want to continue to get faster and more athletic on the defensive line, Leal would make a ton of sense in Round 1. He is someone to certainly keep an eye on during the draft process as he could be an option at No. 22.

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.