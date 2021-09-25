Draft Wire includes three Ohio State football players in first round 2022 NFL mock draft

The 2022 NFL draft is still over seven months away, but the business of mocking these things up continues to be a year-round exercise and a fun, speculative one at that.

And if we’re talking about an NFL draft in almost any year, then we’re discussing some Ohio State football players being squarely in the mix. OSU puts out about as many NFL widgets as any other football factory out there.

As luck would have it, Luke Easterling just recently released his latest way-too-early look at the first round of the upcoming draft and has three Ohio State players going in the first 32 picks.

Who are they, and what does he say about each?

No. 21 overall pick – WR Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints)

Sep 2, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Olave (2) catches a pass and scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Minnesota Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

What Easterling Says

“Quarterback shouldn’t be out of the question here, depending on how the rest of the season goes for Jameis Winston. If he retains the starting job for 2021, finding him a big-play receiver to pair with Michael Thomas would be wise, and this scenario gives them their pick of the entire 2022 class. Olave could have been an early pick this year, and his polished skill set should allow him to make an immediate impact.”

No. 24 overall pick – DE Zach Harrison (New York Jets from Seattle)

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Zach Harrison (9) goes up against Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Steven Jones (74) in the first quarter of their NCAA Division I game on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Easterling Says

“Even if Carl Lawson returns at full strength and stays healthy next season, the Jets could use another talented edge rusher to line up on the other side of the defense. Harrison is a complete player who is off to a strong start this season, and has all the skills to quickly develop into a difference-maker at the next level.”

No. 29 overall pick – WR Garrett Wilson (Buffalo Bills)

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Oregon Ducks at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Easterling Says

“Corner is the bigger need here, but the Bills might not be able to pass up the ridiculous amount of talent still on the board at wide receiver in this scenario. Wilson could easily end up being a top-15 pick and the first pass-catcher off the board come next April, and giving Josh Allen as many weapons as possible is never a bad idea.”

