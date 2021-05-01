Draft Wire gives Seahawks a C-minus grade for D’Wayne Eskridge pick

The Seattle Seahawks surprised a few folks when they opted not to trade back in the second round, instead, adding a speedy wide receiver from Western Michigan, D’Wayne Eskridge.

Luke Easterling of Draft Wire isn’t instantly a fan of the pick, giving Seattle a barely-passing grade of C minus.

“Helping Russell Wilson is the right idea, but the Seahawks needed offensive line help far more than another pass-catcher,” Easterling writes. “There were multiple blockers worthy of this pick, and instead, the Seahawks reach past a couple of more valuable receivers for an undersized sleeper in Eskridge, who had a strong week of practice at the Senior Bowl. Corner was a bigger need, too.”

Perhaps snagging a wide receiver wasn’t the biggest need for Seattle, but the Seahawks do draft for the best possible player and perhaps see what they need from the young receiver . . . another weapon in QB Wilson’s pocket.

Be sure and tune in this evening when coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider are expected to give their thoughts on the second day of the 2021 NFL draft.

