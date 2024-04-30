Draft Wire gives Cardinals ‘B’ for draft class

Grades are coming on following the completion of the 2024 NFL draft, which happens every year. The Arizona Cardinals had the largest draft class in the league, making 12 player selections.

Some love the draft class, like Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar.

Others like what the Cardinals did but aren’t as bullish, such as Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon. He gives the Cardinals’ draft class a solid B.

The Cardinals had 12 picks and were deliberate with them. We love the pick of running back Trey Benson in the third round but we do question the impact of the day three picks.

The Cardinals’ first three picks (receiver Marvin Harrison, defensive lineman Darius Robinson and cornerback Max Melton) all will likely be starters or will play significant roles as rookies.

After that, there are questions. OL Christian Jones (fifth-round pick) has an athletic testing red flag. Receiver Tejhaun Palmer and cornerback Caden Davis were not projected to be drafted by many.

It would be easy to get excited with the pick of Harrison and ignore questionable picks later in the draft.

But a ‘B’ isn’t out of the question.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire