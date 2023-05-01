Who was Draft Wire’s favorite draft pick for the Colts?

The Indianapolis Colts had a lot of selections in the 2023 NFL draft—12 to be exact.

While a lot of the buzz surrounds quarterback Anthony Richardson, and rightfully so, Jeff Risdon of Draft Wire had another prospect in mind when it came to his favorite pick from the Colts’ haul.

It came in the form of a local product and a likely starter at the cornerback position.

Indianapolis Colts: CB Julius Brents The second-rounder from Kansas State was always at his best when the Wildcats needed it most. The Colts haven’t had a guy like that in the secondary in too long of a time.

Brents was a player the Colts had been targeting throughout the pre-draft process. He’s a perfect fit for Gus Bradley’s scheme considering his length, elite athleticism and physicality against the run.

The cornerback position was a major question mark for the Colts going into the draft, but general manager Chris Ballard made sure to address that need in a big way, spending three of his selections on cornerbacks.

Brents will be recovering from offseason wrist surgery so we may not hear a whole lot about him during the spring, but he is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Like Colts Wire on Facebook

Follow Colts Wire on Twitter

Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire