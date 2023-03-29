Draft Wire evaluates former Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo

Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo is considered one of the top corners in the 2023 NFL draft.

Ringo’s size and athleticism was on full display at the NFL combine and UGA’s pro day. The Tacoma, Wa., native checked in at 6-foot-2, 207 pounds and clocked a blazing 4.36 40-yard dash in Indianapolis.

Natalie Miller of Draft Wire recently evaluated the former Georgia Bulldog as head into the final weeks before the draft.

Miller took a look at Ringo’s strengths, calling him an “unreal athlete” who “excels in man scheme.”

Ringo’s strengths, per Draft Wire:

An unreal athlete with ideal height/weight/speed combination that was ultra-productive in the top Georgia defense, Kelee Ringo could develop into a true No. 1 corner and has the legitimate skillset to do just that… In pass coverage Ringo excels in man scheme. He’s strong enough to stick his hand into the chest of a defender and fluid enough to turn and run with the receiver should they get off the initial jam quickly enough. He has impressive down-the-field speed and can easily make up any ground lost on the initial break off point, or keep up with the speediest receivers in college football on posts and deep outs… As a tackler, Ringo is solid and understands the fundamentals of tackling, rarely whiffing in the secondary or against the run. He is physical enough to deliver a pop to a ball carrier and can punish a receiver for catching a ball in his area when he closes in on them. His long arms allow for easy wrap and not many tackles escape him.

Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon recently ranked the top-20 corners in this year’s draft with Ringo coming in at No. 9.

ESPN’s Matt Miller also released his top ranked cornerback prospects in the draft, where he placed Ringo at No. 6. According to Miller, Ringo’s measurements are impressive, but he had concerns with Ringo’s man coverage ability.

Draft Wire points to Ringo’s inexperience, lack of instincts and how he ‘gets lost on the deep balls’ as his weaknesses.

Story continues

Ringo’s weaknesses, per Draft Wire:

He too often grabs at receivers and gets lost on the deep balls, which will be more consistently called against him in the NFL. Coaching staffs will need to work with him and develop both technique and instincts to get him to use his hands more conservatively and play the ball in the air as opposed to panicking when he is beat. He is a little stiff and combined with his size, he is likely an outside corner only, bringing him down to cover a slot receiver or tight end would likely not produce desired results and could be limited to just teams looking for a press man corner.

Ringo finishes his career with back-to-back national championships at Georgia. Ringo recorded 42 tackles (37 solo), one forced fumble, and two interceptions during the 2022 college football season.

Draft Wire projects Ringo to be a top-40 selection. The draft will begin on April 27 and be televised on the NFL Network.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire