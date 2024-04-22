Draft week is mock draft season for the Cardinals

The NFL draft is this coming Thursday. This is when the mock drafts that publications everywhere have written and discussed slow down. It has been mock draft season for fans and analysts for months.

For the Arizona Cardinals, this week is mock draft season.

The week of the draft is when the team starts considering different potential scenarios.

“I’d say our board right now is 95-98% complete,” general manager Monti Ossenfort told reporters Thursday. “The hay is the barn, that’s a good way to put it so we’re in a good spot. Now I’d say for the next week is when we do turn our attention to scenarios and (say) this guy goes here, and we use the mocks to take a look at that.”

He noted that no one knows more about what might happen than they do inside the building, but they also don’t want to be surprised on draft night.

“We’ll sit there and watch TV just like you guys do as those picks come across the board,” he explained. “I think for the next week what we’ll do is we’ll throw different scenarios at each other (like) how will we react if this guy’s available or if this guy’s not available. That’s what really this last week is for me.”

So this week is when the Cardinals and their fans are doing the same thing — looking at some final mock drafts.

