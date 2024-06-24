Draft week anticipation begins for Terrence Shannon Jr.

(WCIA) — A rollercoaster month for Terrence Shannon Jr. is coming to a close as he waits to hear his name called at the NBA Draft.

The draft begins Wednesday night live from the Barclays Center. Projections from ESPN and USA Today have Shannon going in the mid-twenties.

After being found not guilty of rape or aggravated sexual battery in a Kansas court, Shannon got back to work taking meetings and workouts with teams. It was then announced that his jersey would be retired at the State Farm Center.

“We were excited to grant the exception there and look forward to celebrating him once he has a sense of where he’s gonna be and what his schedule looks like and letting our fans thank him for all that he’s done in helping advance this program,” said Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman.

Brad Underwood shared with media that he plans to join Shannon and his family in Chicago on Wednesday night for a draft party.

