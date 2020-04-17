Draft wagers to avoid, including Jerry Jeudy as the first WR selected

With live sporting events on the shelf for the foreseeable future, the eyes of the sports world will be glued to the draft on April 23.



There are countless wagers to be made on the draft but Adam Wise, Michael Jenkins, Sara Perlman and Tim Murray have a couple of plays that they are staying away from.



Michael Jenkins: Justin Herbert Over/Under 5.5



Who is Justin Herbert? Is he a future star, with a big arm and intelligence? Or is he a questionable decision-maker who simply has measurables? Make no mistake, Herbert is the third-best quarterback in the draft, and quarterbacks are always at a premium in the league. However, there are simply too many question marks about his abilities for me to risk money on where he'll be drafted. I'll pass.



Sara Perlman: Jerry Jeudy first wide receiver selected (+125)



This WR class is top of the line. It's easy to make a case for CeeDee Lamb or Henry Ruggs III to be the first WR drafted as well. Ruggs ran the 40 in 4.27 seconds at the scouting combine and is compared to Tyreek Hill, and we know teams LOVE that type of speed.



Tim Murray: Isaiah Simmons UNDER 6.5 (-115)

























Isaiah Simmons was one of my favorite players in college football last year. He's 6-3, 240 pounds and runs a 4.39 40-yard dash. He's an absolute freak. But, if three quarterbacks go in the top six (Burrow, Tagovailoa, Herbert) in addition to the Ohio St. duo of DE Chase Young and CB Jeffrey Okudah, that leaves just one spot for Simmons to go. The most likely landing spot for Simmons in the top six would be New York (N) but just a year ago they drafted QB Daniel Jones with the sixth overall pick. While Simmons will likely be rated higher than any offensive tackle available, I could certainly see New York (N) going with Iowa's Tristin Wirfs or Alabama's Jedrick Wills to fill an immediate need.

Adam Wise: Jeffrey Okudah UNDER 4.5 (-110)

This has nothing to do with the talent of Okudah – who seems to be the unanimous choice as best corner in the draft. This is all about who (or if) someone trades up for Tua Tagovailoa. If a team does – are they trading up to the second pick? Third Pick? There is a trickle-down effect, and, in my opinion, it's on where Okudah lands. I don't like the over at 4.5 (-110) either. I am staying away from any props related to the Ohio State product.

