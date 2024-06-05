New draft video reveals Rams landed 4 of the top 50 players on their 2024 big board

Every team goes into the NFL draft with a different arrangement of prospects on the big board. One team might have a player ranked 30th, whereas another has him further down the board at No. 60.

We’ll never find out exactly how the Los Angeles Rams laid out their big board for the 2024 draft but a new behind-the-scenes video from the war room does tell us something very interesting. During the latest episode of “Behind The Grind,” director of scouting strategy James Gladstone told Les Snead and Sean McVay that the Rams landed four of the top 50 players on their board by drafting Jared Verse, Braden Fiske, Blake Corum and Kamren Kinchens in the first three rounds.

“Verse, Kinchens, Fiske and then we got Corum, you’d be walking away with four players in the top 50 of our overall (inaudible),” Gladstone said.

Snead was understandably thrilled about the Rams’ first four picks in the draft, coming away with four players the team feels can have an immediate impact in 2024.

“This is going to be good, though. I’m actually jacked,” Snead said.

McVay felt the same way when the Rams were set to pick Kinchens at No. 99 overall.

“If you told me that at 99, we’d be able to pull off the (expletive) safety, I’d say no (expletive) way,” McVay said.

Verse and Fiske were obviously in their top 50, going 19th and 39th overall, respectively. The Rams moved up from No. 52 to 39 in order to select Fiske because they feared he wouldn’t be there at their original slot.

Corum was drafted 83rd overall and the Rams got Kinchens at No. 99, so based on their board, which had both in the top 50, those were certified steals. No wonder the front office and coaching staff are elated about the 2024 class they came away with.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire