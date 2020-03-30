Draft Trade Simulator: Can the Redskins find a deal with the Dolphins?

The Redskins hold the No. 2 overall selection in the NFL Draft and there could be plenty of suitors for the pick. JP Finlay works through hypothetical draft day trades.

No NFL team holds more draft capital than the Dolphins, and no NFL team has been more connected with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa than the Dolphins. Add that up, and it's entirely possible Miami will trade up to get him.

The only way to guarantee Tagovailoa lands with the Dolphins is for Miami to trade up to the second overall spot, and that assumes the Bengals take Joe Burrow with the top pick.

How does that happen? Let's take a look.

Parameters

The best comparison would be the 2017 draft day trade between the Bears and the 49ers. San Francisco was in a clear rebuild mode, like the Redskins now, and sitting on a pick they didn't have to use. As great as the prospect of Chase Young is to the Redskins, more picks could be more appealing for Ron Rivera and company.

In 2017, Chicago moved up from the third overall pick to the second overall pick to take QB Mitch Trubisky, and beyond swapping those picks with the Niners, the Bears also sent over two third-round picks and a fourth-round pick. The two third-round picks were divided up over two seasons.

That's significant compensation to move up one spot, and if Miami and Washington were to pull off a deal it might need to be more because the Dolphins and Redskins sit three spots away from one another.

Important to note too that Miami holds two second-round picks, and the Redskins don't have any. Assuming every draft pick holds a numeric value, the Dolphins could make up that gap quickly if they offered to swap first-rounders and send a second-round pick over as well.

Looking at the comps and the realities, perhaps the Dolphins could offer to swap first round picks and add a second and an additional Day 3 pick for the Redskins for the chance to draft Tua.

Outlook

This seems far-fetched.

After Washington traded for Kyle Allen last week, it appears the Redskins are ready to roll with Allen and 2019 15th overall pick Dwayne Haskins at quarterback. With that move, the mirage of Washington drafting Tagovailoa seems to vanish. That means the Dolphins can wait patiently with the fifth pick and still take Tua. Probably.

Could Miami get spooked and want to move up? Of course. Crazy things happen at the draft, and nobody saw Chicago moving up for Trubisky a few seasons ago.

Don't bet on it though. Expect the Redskins to take Chase Young with the second overall pick.

