DRAFT STOCK: WR Jameson Williams re-enters first-round conversation

Former Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams was only with the Crimson Tide for his junior season before heading to the NFL draft. Prior to his brief stop in Tuscaloosa, Williams spent his first two seasons of his collegiate career with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Williams went from relatively unknown to the national college football audience, all the way to projected WR1 in the 2022 NFL draft.

His rise to stardom was fast, but all it took was a torn ACL in the national championship game for his draft stock to decline. He now sits as the second or third wide receiver off the board in most mock drafts.

Here’s where recent experts project Williams to land in the 2022 NFL draft:

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the offseason draft trends regarding Alabama players that are entering the 2022 NFL draft.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.