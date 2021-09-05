DRAFT STOCK: Where does Bryce Young currently rank on 2023 NFL mock drafts?

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young had quite the debut as the Crimson Tide starting quarterback against the Miami Hurricanes. Young broke the record for most touchdowns thrown in a debut start with four, and managed to throw for 344 yards.

He saw action in nine games in 2020 as a true freshman under Mac Jones; but now as a starter, the football world is getting a clean look at the young star.

Because he’s only a junior, Young still has to wait one more season after 2021 before he can declare for the NFL draft. Meaning, he’ll be eligible for the 2023 draft.

Here’s where Young stands on current 2023 NFL mock drafts:

Fueled By Sports – Atlanta Falcons, No. 1 overall

Pro Football Network – Houston Texans, No. 2 overall

Draft Countdown – Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 3 overall

EatDrinkAndSleepFootball – Chicago Bears, No. 9 overall

Walter Football – Denver Broncos, No. 26 overall

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Bryce Young’s draft stock as he continues to perform throughout his sophomore season.

