Draft rumors: Saints hoping to find QB and WR in 2022 first round

Well that’s interesting. Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline spends a lot of time on the road this year touring the NFL draft pro day circuit, and his relationships with scouts and team sources around the league has given him a good pulse on what some front offices are thinking. So it’s fascinating to see his immediate reaction to the New Orleans Saints’ trade with the Philadelphia Eagles spell out which positions they want to address in the first round: quarterback and wide receiver.

The Saints were initially slated to pick at No. 18; now, after dealing with Philadelphia, they’ll pick at Nos. 16 and 19, barring another move. And if they can hit on those two picks at two premium positions, no one will remember what they gave up for the players involved (which included a 2023 first rounder and 2024 second round pick in the package, for the record).

Maybe another move is coming. New Orleans now has enough ammunition to move all the way up into the top five picks, should they so choose, and it’s possible that any team they’ve been talking with demanded two current-year first rounders be involved in a trade out of that prime spot. If the Saints really like a quarterback, they could be angling to leapfrog the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8 and the Carolina Panthers at No. 6. Both division rivals need a passer, and if they’re all eyeing the same prospect New Orleans may want to go get that rookie for themselves rather than risk playing against them for the next decade.

But it makes sense for the Saints to be emphasizing receiver, too. That’s the thinnest spot on their depth chart and a high-end playmaker would solve a lot of problems both now and down the road. The good news is that this draft class runs deep at the position and they should have an assortment of options. If the Saints go quarterback early on, there may still be many good prospects available later on. Another trade, up from No. 49 and into the end of the first round, could also be on their radar. Few teams approach draft-day maneuvering more aggressively than New Orleans.

Still, quarterback and receiver aren’t the only items left on the Saints’ to-do list. They need a sure thing at left tackle and could use a better replacement for Marcus Williams than a couple of minimum salary free agent signings. Quarterback, receiver, left tackle, and free safety should all be considered in the first round (maybe even in that order) once the Saints go on the clock, even if they’re envisioning upgrades for the passing game right now. There’s a long month ahead of us until draft day.

