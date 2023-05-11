Draft reaction: Titans select Peter Skoronski No. 11 overall

To the surprise of some, there was no quarterback for the Tennessee Titanss in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. The Titans stayed put instead of dealing up, and GM Ran Carthon selected perhaps the best offensive tackle in the class in Northwestern’s Peter Skoronski.

Skoronski was dominant at Northwestern, proving to be one of the top offensive linemen in the entire class. Last season Skoronski put up awesome stats, with only 11 quarterback hurries and one sack given up the entire year. He was efficient and consistent in both the running and passing games.

After the loss of long time franchise staple Taylor Lewan, Skoronski projects to start right away at left tackle. His elite feet, technique, fierce hands, and consistency, Skoronski will have little trouble succeeding right away at the next level in his protection of Ryan Tannehill.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire