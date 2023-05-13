Draft reaction: Steelers select Broderick Jones No. 14 overall

The Pittsburgh Steelers had their eye on Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones and decided to move up a few spots with the Patriots to ensure they got him.

Jones is a back-to-back national champion and was one of the dominant players in a dominant Georgia offense, especially in the grind of the running game. He did not give up a single sack last season and showed a ton of growth at the position as opposed to his 2021 season when he started in just four games.

A big, long, and athletic player who projects to fit right into the Steelers offense. Pittsburgh wants to get back to running the football with Najee Harris, and Jones is the best run-blocking tackle available. He should start right away at left tackle and will ensure Kenny Pickett stays upright for the 2023 season and beyond.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire