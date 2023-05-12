Draft reaction: Dolphins select DB Cam Smith No. 51 overall

The Miami Dolphins add a big talent to their cornerback room with their first pick in the draft in South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith.

Over the last two seasons, Smith has been one of the most reliable corners in college football. In 2021 Smith gave up an impressive passer rating of 36.5 with nine pass breakups and three interceptions. His production dipped the following year but was still at an elite level, giving up a passer rating of 71.3 when targeted and coming away with just one interception.

The Dolphins already have a stacked cornerback depth chart with Xavien Howard and new addition Jalen Ramsey. While Smith may not fill out in the slot, he could prove to be a valuable depth and developmental piece. His physical style of play and tenacity will serve him well in the future, and he could be a replacement once either of the two starters departs.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire