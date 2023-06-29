Draft reaction: Dallas Cowboys select LB DeMarvion Overshown No. 90 overall

The Dallas Cowboys added yet another athletic piece to their linebacking unit by adding the versatile linebacker from Texas DeMarvion Overshown in the third round.

A former defensive back for the Longhorns, Overshown made the transition to the linebacker position during the 2020 season and did not look back. His skillset as a former defensive back shines through in his agility and athletic ability to roam sideline to sideline, and he made the most of this transition. During his senior season Overshown put on a clinic wracking up 67 tackles, 23 quarterback pressures, three sacks, and giving up a quarterback rating of 93.7 when thrown at. Overshown’s ability to play man coverage with tight ends and move sideline to sideline will serve him well in a varied defense at the next level.

Overshown likely will not be the starter to open the season with veterans Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark manning the linebacker positions ahead of him, but given that the Cowboys linebackers have missed time, Overhsown could be forced into action early. There is also a shot that Dallas moves on from one of their starters going into next season, which would leave Overshown with plenty of opportunity moving forward.

