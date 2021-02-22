Draft prospect visits, Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day, Richard Sherman’s feelings and other 49ers news

At the conclusion of another week in the offseason, it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West and see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

Here are some of the stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.





49ers meet with Minnesota CB prospect

Draft preparation has begun for the 49ers. Among the first prospects they have had contact with, they have met with Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St. Juste. Apparently, there is a good connection there.

The 49ers went to Trevor Lawrence's Pro Day?

The Clemson star quarterback held a Pro Day before he underwent surgery on his non-throwing shoulder. The 49ers were in attendance, which might seem unneeded, as the Jacksonville Jaguars are sure to select him No. 1 overall. However, as 49ers VP of Player Personnel Adam Peters explained, they weren't there just for Lawrence.

Richard Sherman has no hard feelings

Cornerback Richard Sherman will be a free agent next month. He will not be re-signing with the 49ers. A conversation with the team made that clear, but he doesn't hold any hard feelings or grudges. It appears to be a clean, amicable breakup, which doesn't happen a lot in the NFL.

49ers meet with Oregon State RB prospect

The 49ers also have been in contact with a running back prospect. They met virtually with Oregon State's Jermar Jefferson.

49ers promote Adam Peters

